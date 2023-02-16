It’s been well over a month since London City Council voted to cancel the London City Tourism Commission’s lease to operate the city-owned London Community Center, and the community has yet to hear an official plan regarding the facility’s future.
With the city take over operations and continue to run it as a community center available for public events and private rentals? Or do city officials have another goal for its future? If so, would there be plans for another venue that could host large events both public and private come 2024?
There is no question as to the benefits of a community center for any city, not only in bringing its own citizens together but attracting visitors as well. For London specifically, the community center’s usage has increased dramatically despite the pandemic. According to the center’s figures, the facility hosted 86 events in pre-pandemic 2019 — a number that jumped to 120 events for the last year.
As it stands now, the London Community Center is perfectly situated downtown next to the London Laurel County Farmers Market but we understand the site may also be ideal for other city departments. The city is working to establish a committee comprised of three city council members and three tourism officials along with hiring a consultant to address the issue.
We await their recommendations with anticipation but stand firm in our view that, regardless of its location present or future, London needs a community center that can bring people together and help the city’s continued growth.
Opinions expressed in The Sentinel-Echo’s editorials are the consensus of the editorial board comprised of Publisher Mark Walker, Editor Janie Slaven and Staff Writer Nita Johnson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.