Kentucky Health News recently reported that both state and local governments are seeking guidance on how to spend the opioid settlement funds that began to arrive in December.
Kentucky is set to get a total of $842 million, which will be disbursed annually through 2038. Half of that goes to the state-run Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission, and the other half is allocated for city and county governments across the commonwealth.
Already there is a battle brewing on the state commission between appointees from Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Governor Andy Beshear, according to KHN, over how their share of the funds should be used.
While Gen. Cameron’s camp envisions a “flexible and dynamic” process, Gov. Beshear’s want firm guidelines and a scoring system for grant applications. Both men are running for governor this year.
Meanwhile, several local governments are finding their share doesn’t amount to enough to implement a big project on their own — meaning they will have to rely on grants from the state if they wish to pursue anything major.
Bryan Hubbard, who serves as executive director for the Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission, has said that the commission has already received 32 completed grant applications asking for a total of $63.6 million with more than 230 in the works.
We applaud Cameron’s announcement Tuesday of the commission’s first funding award — $10.5 million toward a Behavioral Health Conditional Dismissal Pilot Program, as directed by Senate Bill 90, that will provide behavioral health treatment options as an alternative to incarceration for those struggling with substance use disorder.
It’s not for us to say which philosophy is the way to go in choosing what applications are worthy for state funding, but we can say that the commission needs to settle on one quickly and without political wrangling stretching to November. Communities need help now; they needed it five years ago when the multi-district litigation that led to the current settlements began.
We need to work together if we’re to find meaningful solutions to the opioid crisis.
