“You are a human. Not an addict or an alcoholic, or any of the worst things you’ve ever done. Addiction is an experience, one of the many that can shape a life. It’s not unique. It’s not a flaw. It’s not even that interesting. It’s a natural human instinct to soothe, to connect, to experience ourselves differently — gone awry.” Author Laura McKowen.
McKowen just finished up her book on addiction and recovery titled We Are The Luckiest: The Surprising Magic of a Sober Life. It’s been said about her book that she doesn’t sugarcoat the struggles of recovery, she relentlessly emphasizes the many blessings of an honest life, one without secrets and debilitating guilt.
So, deep into September, a month dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding of mental and substance use disorders and celebrating the people who recover, I would be remiss not to pay tribute to the ones who didn’t and the ones of us who still fight our own demons, filling up the giant battle wounds left by diseases and addictions we’ll never fully understand, but we’ll die trying and praying all the while they don’t kill us — first.
And while a column about how many of my friends and family members took a photo caption out of context and concluded I was a bride and not a bridesmaid this weekend during a wedding might make for lots of laughs I think we have enough room in our hearts to be still and remember and recognize all the ways in which we are dying to recover.
I could paint a picture of tragedy and trauma from my childhood if I were to describe the drug abuse of both my mother and father — my mother a lover of all things both highs and lows, and my father an alcoholic. But that representation (although on some days, the bad days, was real, it wouldn’t exactly be accurate.)
Although I grew up fast, always worrying about my mother, until I grew too numb to give a shit and I always tip-toed around my father, I really didn’t have it all that rough.
There were six aunts, a few uncles and a mammaw always caring for me, making sure I was happy and thriving. And I was taken care.
But in the back of my mind I was always returning to a thought, more of a prayer really, because lord knows we weren’t allowed to talk about it.
Returning to the hope and prayer that one day my parents would get their act together. Silently hoping that they’d straighten up. Waiting for the day that I’d be proud to have them at my ball games and not on edge, wondering if they were about to embarrass me.
Always waiting for their recovery. Always hoping they’d get back together, stop using, abusing and we’d look and feel normal.
But they never recovered.
I spent the summer of 2001 living in Pigeon Forge, working at a waterpark and doing all things touristy. Just before college started back my aunt called to tell me that my father took his life.
He and I weren’t on good terms, heck we weren’t on any terms really. But when the one man you’d wished your entire life would love you (the way you saw all your friends’ fathers loving them) is now dead, you can’t even hold on to that little bit of hope and prayer for recovery and reconciliation.
I tried to be sad. And there were moments when I was. And every so often in the spring when I encounter the first smells of freshly mowed grass I’d see my father and I am certain that he wanted to recover. He just didn’t know how.
With nearly 45,000 Americans dying by suicide every year, we have to pay more attention and create a space for these folks. The CDC reported 47,000 people died of suicide in 2017 alone.
Suicide is considered a large and growing public health problem with men being four times more likely than women to take their own life. And if a man chooses to take his own life there’s a high possibility it will be by a firearm, as was the case with my father, who was well skilled with guns and an excellent hunter.
September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month as well as Recovery Month and I can’t help but think that the two go hand in hand.
The stigma of drug abuse is nearly as crippling as addiction itself. This stigma creates shame, guilt and fear, which prevent millions of people from getting the treatment they need to recover.
This month marks three years since my mother died. I think it’s fair to say ultimately of her hard life of addiction.
The summer before my senior year of high school she had an aneurysm that ruptured in her brain that she’d never fully recover from. Nor would it be cause enough for her to beat her addiction.
I’m certain she’s in a better place now, because even in her addiction she had the best of intentions. And I think that’s what so many of the family members of loved ones who battle addiction have a hard time seeing and understanding. They aren’t bad people, they’ve made a bad decision that has taken control of their life.
I bet my mother never hoped she’d be a drug addict. I think for a second each morning when she woke up she hoped and even prayed she’d make the right choice. But as Laura McKowen puts it best she had a human instinct to soothe, to connect, to experience herself differently and it went awry, tragically awry.
It caused a lot of people a lot of pain along the way. And while she never recovered, there’s a handful of us that are trying to recover from the pain, the internal battle wounds and the things we’ll never understand.
We’ve all soothed in our own ways including alcohol, gambling, the opposite sex, food, playing the victim, therapy and the intense desire to people please, oh yea, just to name a few.
I interviewed a man just this week who is in recovery with his addiction from alcohol and he told me he doesn’t take lightly the new and favorable positions God has given him. There’s no better way to think about the past.
Thankfully, addiction has only consumed me in a positive light and I thank God for it. Because I used to be mad at God. Mad because my family wasn’t like my schoolmates, but I’m lucky enough now to see he had a plan.
He was giving me passion at a cost. My parents paid the price for me. He was making me relatable.
If you catch me in a detention center, I’m hanging out with their drug treatment workers getting to know inmates booked on drug charges better. Understanding, listening, learning. If I’m having lunch with a convicted felon, it’s because I’m learning how they’ve turned their life around. If you see me in halls of a local recovery center it’s because I want to know what makes that place special.
A lot of good can come out of a lot of bad. Drugs aren’t going anywhere, so we’ve got to work on the people before it’s too late, while they still have time to recover.
Angela Turner is a staff writer for The Times-Tribune. She can be reached at aturner@thetimestribune.com.
