PAGE TURNER: Oh sun, I was waiting on you  

As I write this, it is Thursday and the sun has come.
Sun, how we’ve long been waiting on you. And thankfully, today you’re parading across much of the Commonwealth. Your rays shine down bright, almost blinding, yet your warmth seems empathic and comforting as you beam across faces big and small.
Where have you been so long?
It doesn’t matter, you, like all things from above, are just in time.
Oh sun. Do you know you kissed the sky with a promise this morning? Much like the rainbow after a storm.
Hope.
It was you who offered a majestic tapestry across the early morning sky as the essential worker set forth.
And folks took their morning cups of coffee to front porches to see if you were indeed really there. You were.
Parents acting as teachers took their littler learners and their education outside and danced in your glow, praising your perfect showcase.
Because of you the smell of fresh cut grass tickled noses and made a way for a small game of family kickball.
Can you believe that, sun?
Please don’t stay gone so long next time.
You are a light in uncertain times. Your warmth is a constant reminder of goodness and renewal.
Today, because of you, windows were opened, the stagnant air made fresh. Hearts, smiles and lungs expanded.
Did you see the dogs chasing the bees and what about that bright pink flower opening up to you?
Oh sun, we’re all so vulnerable.
We need you now as spring is just beginning.
If we’ve failed you, offer us grace. We love you.
And on days, if there are days, when you hide from us again, promise to never let us forget about you, the giver of many things, things we take for granted.
There are so many things up there, where you are, that we don’t understand, but to see your face today has blessed us all. And sun, will you say hello to the one who holds us all in place. We are longing to be in the spirit with you.
Thank you, sun.
Angela Turner is a staff writer for The Times-Tribune. She can be reached at aturner@thetimestribune.com.
