London’s Vanhook Falls is a pleasant vein into the heart of the Daniel Boone National Forest.
On the Sheltowee Trace Trail, the hike took me roughly two hours across 6.4-miles roundtrip to one of 17 unique waterfalls featured by the Kentucky Wildlands. The trail winds alongside the formations of Cane Creek.
Throughout the hike, you’re welcomed by the distant sounds of singing birds, trickling water, and the splashing of miniature, unnamed waterfalls.
Much of the trail is easily accessible thanks to makeshift stone and wooden walkways constructed over the creek. However, I would recommend wearing boots or hiking shoes due to the muddy splotches along the way.
The banks of the creek open with large patches of sand that allows for close access to the cool water and smaller scale waterfalls. On my way back, I passed fellow hikers in hammocks near the creek.
One stretch of the trail becomes narrow with encompassing brush. Fortunately, I didn’t encounter any thorns or sharp sticks, but at some moments it may be difficult to navigate.
In the latter half of the trek there’s two walkway bridges with nice views overpassing the widen creek. After scaling down steep rocks with a knotted rope tied to a tree.
Finally approaching the Vanhook Falls, I could hear the showers from afar. Nearby there was newly built bench with steps leading to a high-rise lookout.
Once I reached the falls I was met with a chilling mist and a smooth breeze, which felt great on a hot, sunny afternoon.
Underneath the massive rocks looking outward through the waterfall is a spectacle. It offers a great view of the vast forestry surrounding the base of the falls.
There’s a lot to like about this trail such as sightseeing, photography, swimming, fishing, and camping possibilities along the hike.
One aspect I wish were better would be more signs. Specifically, farther toward the falls themselves, there are other beaten down paths that led to dead ends or seemingly endless routes.
Despite the signs, there was never a point where I felt unsafe or too close to a ledge.
All in all, I would recommend this trail to families with children, but prepare for some sharp inclines and descents. Before hiking, always pack enough water, notify someone you’re expected time back, and be safe.
