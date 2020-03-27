I haven’t personally had any problems with social distancing or holing up inside the house for weeks at a time for several years. Keeping to myself has pretty much been modus operandi over the last several years because Mr. Parkinson insists on being a very stubborn recluse. As the years have flown by, Parkinson’s determination to be secluded and avoid public contact has grown steadily worse or better, depending on one’s perspective. This behavioral phenomenon is, oftentimes, one if the more noticeable symptoms for people who have the disease. Except for washing my hands more frequently, COVID 19 has not done much to make me change my ways.
I could count on my fingers, without using my thumbs or the same finger twice, the number of times since the beginning of this year that I have been out and about and actually got out of the car to go inside a place of business. Three of them were visits to doctors’ offices and we’ve also gone out to eat a couple of times since last December, but most of my “out and abouting” consists of sitting in the car and not getting out until we get back to house.
Sometimes Loretta will absolutely insist that I need to get out of the house just for the sake of doing it. She doesn’t understand why this self-imposed confinement has not driven me crazy. Maybe it has and neither of us are willing to admit it. On the other hand, I don’t know anybody who really wants to go to Walmart simply because they might run into someone they haven’t seen in awhile. However, whether it’s intentional or not, I can almost guarantee that, every time she goes to Walmart, my wife will run into someone she hasn’t seen in ages and they spend a long, long time, there in the dog food aisle, reminiscing about the good old days.
Very often this long lost soul is someone from the 1967 graduation class at Madison Central High School and they haven’t seen hide nor hair of each other since marching down the aisle to Pomp and Circumstance. Chances are good that both of these old friends have grandchildren who will soon be walking those same hallowed halls, which means they have much to talk about. They both may be wearing sweat shirts that proclaim, Ask me about my Grandchildren. This was well before Covid 19 came along and screwed up some of our lives. But I’ve been “sheltering in place” years before this virus was sprung on us.
Meanwhile I am sitting in the car, having just finished a very long novel on my Kindle and getting ready to start another one while hoping the battery will last anther hour or two.
Speaking of Kindles and other “e-readers”, now would be a good time to purchase one for yourself or for a grandchild. There are several, free internet libraries that will allow you to check out practically any book that suits your fancy. You can also download any book in the Kentucky library system.
Of all the digital gadgets in my arsenal, including our personal computer, the Kindle is my favorite and most used. If you are stuck at home, try reading a good novel or even a self help book. Have you always wanted to start a garden but never had the time? There are hundreds of good gardening books that won’t cost you a penny beyond what you paid for your e-reader. I just noticed that ebay has numerous listings for a refurbished kindle fire for less than $50.00. You can find a good used one for less than 20 bucks.
Right now would be a perfect time to start a vegetable garden. Because there’s only two things that money can’t buy and that’s true love and home grown tomaters!
