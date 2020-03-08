Prior to last Sunday’s event at the Pizza Hut in Mount Vernon, I am reasonably sure that the last, and only, baby shower I had attended was in 1975, a few weeks before my daughter Geneva Marie (Genny) made her entrance into broad daylight. I showed up at that one in Manchester, because it was the only place I could find a cup of coffee without having to drive 3 miles to a gas station that had a coffee machine. I had already borrowed an industrial grade, two gallon coffee pot specifically for use at the shower and figured I could slip in unnoticed to sneak a fresh cup.
Then I got roped into opening a box that had a photo of one of those A-frame, spring-loaded, wind-up baby swinging rockers gizmos on the side with a notice under the picture that said, “SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED.” There were about 30 women, one of whom was immensely pregnant in the house and they had about 30 different opinions on how the swing contraption needed to be assembled and not a single one of those opinions involved reading the instructions.
An hour later I managed to slip away sans coffee and my father-in-law said, “I told you not to go in there.”
We went out to the service station and got ourselves cups of hot, black water that may or may not have been in touch with coffee. After the shower was over it took him about 30 minutes to assemble the swing while I read the instruction sheet and handed him parts labeled “cotter key A, slot pin B, crank handle M, side brace Z, tube cap AA”, etc.
I believe the list of parts went through the alphabet three times before we got to “short bolt ZZZ.”
The two gallon coffee pot was empty before we started but we perked a regular pot after we figured out why the shower goers were not up to their swing assembly A game. The shower goers were so buzzed on coffee that they couldn’t have held a hand tool steady if they’d known where to use it.
I had avoided baby showers ever since then, but late last Sunday afternoon a baby shower presented an opportunity to visit four of our five surrogate granddaughters, three of whom were getting ready to welcome a baby sister. I don’t get a chance to spend nearly as much time with the girls as I’d like to and I figured that John and Jack Edwards’ daughters, all of whom call me Grandpa, would guarantee that I’d enjoy myself more than I had in the previous baby shower encounter.
Honorable Grandma Loretta was in charge of entertainment and served up several baby oriented games that, I assume, are popular with baby shower attendees. At least the 30 or so guests who attended Becca’s and John’s seemed to be royally entertained.
I actually tied the new big sisters’ biological Grandma, Regina Russell, for first place in a nursery rhyme trivia contest. For example, Who did the dish run away with? What grows in a row in Mary’s garden? Where was Simple Simon headed when he met the pieman? Why did Old Mother Hubbard go to the cupboard, Where did Peter, Peter put his wife? What did Jack jump over? Rub a dub dub, how many men in the tub? How many fiddlers for Old King Cole? How does a weasel go? What did Little Miss Muffet have for dinner? What did the mouse run up? How do you catch a tiger? What color was Mary’s lamb? How many mice for the farmer’s wife? What did Peter Piper pick? What did the dish run away with?
Regina and I got 13 of 15 correct answers. Besides Loretta, we were the only people over 60 in the crowd and nobody else got more than 11 correct answers.
I don’t remember what prize Regina won but I wound up with a new coffee cup stacked with Hershey Kisses. I told the girls that I’d share some with them the next time they come to see me. But they’d better hurry. These things are going as fast as Mr. Parkinson can unwrap them.
