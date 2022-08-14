You may have heard the story from yesteryear about the preacher who grew tired of the menfolk getting up during services and spitting their tobacco juice into the pot-bellied stove.
The preacher decided to put spittoons in the church, so the men wouldn’t be disrupting the service.
But after a couple of weeks, the preacher took the spittoons out.
One of the tobacco-chewing men complained, saying, “I miss the spittoons.”
“That’s exactly why I took them out,” the preacher said, “because you missed them.”
It’s hard to imagine nowadays, but time was when spittoons were common in public gathering places to accommodate men who chewed tobacco in much the same way that there were ashtrays to accommodate smokers. And, as you might imagine, lots of people missed their targets with both their tobacco juice and cigarette ashes.
We can miss the target in lots of other ways, too, including spiritually. The Bible tells us that we all have sinned and come short of the glory of God. In other words, we fall short of the target.
I was reminded of Peter’s great miss when he denied Jesus. Three times. Before the rooster crowed.
Peter had to feel like a colossal failure. Later, after Jesus’ resurrection, He told to Peter to feed my sheep. In fact, Jesus told Peter that three times. Once for each of his denials, perhaps?
Peter dedicated the rest of his life to feeding the Lord’s sheep. I was reading the first of Peter’s two epistles the other day and realized just how deeply Jesus’ words, “feed my sheep,” had impacted him.
In fact, Peter repeated those words to the Christians of his day and to every generation since when he said, “Feed the flock of God which is among you” (1 Peter 5:2). It was a lesson hard learned for Peter.
Perhaps Peter felt like such a failure that he had wanted to walk away from ministry altogether after denying Christ. Perhaps he felt like his failure had disqualified him. Perhaps he felt as if he had totally missed the target, and that it was time to return to his old job as a fisherman.
Perhaps you feel that way yourself because of a failure in your own life. The Lord wasn’t finished with Peter, and He isn’t finished with you. You may have missed the target as badly as those old-time tobacco chewers in the spittoon church. But as long as you are drawing breaths, our Lord has work for you to do. He doesn’t want you on a shelf someplace out of the way. He wants you on the frontlines. He wants you to feed his sheep.
Reach Roger Alford at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
