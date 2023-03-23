Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) began its mission locally in 2018, thanks to the diligent work of Family Court Judge Stephen Jones.
Its London office, under Executive Director Debra Hauser and Senior Coordinator Rhonda Welch, serve Clay, Knox, and Laurel counties, with a Board of Directors elected on a rotating basis.
In 1976, a juvenile judge in Seattle recognized that children needed a trained volunteer, outside of the legal system, to provide information in court to represent a child’s best interests. He worried that “you’re trying to facilitate that child’s growth into a mature and happy adult, [and] you don’t feel like you have sufficient information to allow you to make the right decision.”
This resulted in the first program started in Seattle in 1977. With it, a judge “utilizes the CASA volunteer as an impartial observer to serve as the eyes and ears of the court.”
Five years later, the National CASA Association was established, and by 2007, the network had served 2 million children nationally.
CASA focuses solely on the best interests of abused or neglected children in the court system. Their goal is to minimize the changes occurring in a child’s life by monitoring and advocating for the child. In that sense, a volunteer provides stability for the child, because while foster homes, case workers, and others may change, the CASA volunteer doesn’t.
Advocates are appointed and sworn in by family court judges after they have passed the required screening checks and have received at least 30 hours of training.
Tina Morgan, of London, has been with the local program since its beginning. She is an impressive advocate for both the program and the children she serves.
She points out that the state handles the legal side of a case, and its job is to put a broken family back together. Meanwhile she handles the child’s emotional needs — she’s trying to help him or her put their lives back together.
Her job is “being there for the child... all these babies want is for someone to love them... to fix the problem.”
In this context, her job is “listening and being observant.”
DCBS workers don’t point fingers; they are there to be supportive of the children they serve.
She describes CASA as “the safety in between home and foster care.” Her role is not as counselor or parent, but as a “friendly face” who provides consistency while the child is in the system (which could be 5-7 years).
Advocates meet with their children at least once a month. If there are problems, their job is not to fix them (though Tina has been known to clean a house), but they can contact those who can.
Tina is very committed to her work. Right now she’s looking after five boys. She says it’s hard to see a child “growing up in the system,” but it’s one of the things that keeps her going: she has made a commitment to “stand in the corner with them and not let them down.”
She says that it’s important that these children — who may feel like they’ve done something wrong, or are being made to feel that way — know that they haven’t.
To know, “if he is wrong, then I am going to be wrong with him.”
The commitment also includes her belief that she has an opportunity to break what she calls a “generational curse” — that knowledge that abused children can become abusive adults, or so lacking in self-worth that they never recover from their childhood.
Having survived an abusive childhood herself, Tina has a message of hope, that a child can survive that meager childhood and learn self-love and become a productive adult.
Tina reflects that the adage that has been around at least since the 1990s — ”it takes a village to raise a child” — is indeed true.
CASA’s mission, both nationally and locally, is to provide assistance “so every child who has experienced abuse or neglect can be safe, have a permanent home, and the opportunity to thrive.”
Their volunteers are the unsung heroes in these children’s lives, and hopefully learning about their work will encourage more community appreciation for the work that they do.
Laurel County’s CASA office has a very good website to provide more information about this, including details on how to become a volunteer.
Debra Hauser says that because of the ongoing number of children in Laurel County’s family court system, they are always in need of more volunteers. and while there are two men currently serving as volunteers, they would welcome more.
If you are interested in volunteering, check out the website, at casaclayknoxlaurel.com, or you can call their offices at 606-389-5968.
