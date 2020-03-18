“Beware the Ides of March.” Well, we know what happened to Julius Caesar when he ignored the warning. But what other month gets two days of inauspicious bad luck because it also contains Friday the 13th?
And of course, that is the day I chose to make one last trip to Lexington before going into voluntary lock-down for the next six months.
Aside from starting out later than I'd intended, the day was progressing pretty well. Of course nobody had aloe-Vera gel or rubbing alcohol, because everybody has realized you can make your own hand sanitizer with them.
But that's okay, I'll just use straight vodka, even though the CDC says it's not strong enough. I intend to use it to cleanse my internal organs.
And I was successful in finding the candy I wanted for my Easter baskets. That was a major concern, because I suspect people will realize that they need a lot of chocolate to counteract their onset of cabin fever. So I got a dozen bags, congratulating myself for beating the crowds.
Yes, everything was moving along nicely. Until I got to Costco. It was a madhouse. When I arrived, the checkout lines were probably 30 people long. I figured I could take my time. I perused the whole store -- wanted to see for myself the empty toilet paper and Kleenex aisles.
Seemed everyone but me was tossing 18-roll packages of paper towels into their carts. I sure hope they don't think that's a substitute for the toilet paper. If so, Busy Bee Plumbing may get very busy soon.
And I've never seen such a stock of bottled water, with lots being hoisted into shoppers' carts. Do they think this virus is being spread through their tap water??
Well, by the time I checked out, the lines were down. Grabbed a Pepsi to energize my drive home, loaded my stuff into my trunk, and proceeded--very carefully (because the parking lot was also a madhouse)--to pull out of my space.
That's when Friday the 13th kicked in. Some lady, waiting for my spot, realized the car coming from the opposite direction also wanted it.
Yeah--you may have guessed. She decided to pull around me to get it first. Only I was still partially in it.
I don't know about her, but last time I checked, those spaces were meant for one car, not two. So of course she hit me.
Then she started fussing that we needed to move our cars because we were blocking the aisle. Like I couldn't see that? But I wanted the police, who I was calling, to see what had happened.
She thrust her driver's license at me to prove she wouldn't leave. And I finally did move, but only after the nice lady in the vehicle next to me gave me her information as an eyewitness.
So now we're sitting next to the building, and I hear her say to her agent, “This lady looks younger than me, but she's acting like she's 100.” Yeah, thanks. This from the lady (I'm trying to be civil here) who's insisting she needs to copy my driver's license, when she actually needs my insurance card. I guess you have to be 100 before you know that . . .
Well, waiting for the police took a while, because with no injuries, we weren't high priority. I could wait. She couldn't, though. She needed to get into the store to see those empty shelves for herself. So she tells me she's going to park and I can call her if I need her. Right.
Soon after, a Lexington police car pulled up. Of course, there's no evidence of an accident, but the officer was so nice. He took my statement. I gave him all the information he needed--her car license and driver's license numbers, her insurance card (photo), and the eyewitness info. He printed off a report for me.
I wish I'd thought to ask him if he was going to cite her for leaving the scene, but that's just the meanness in me.
So now I can go home. The irony in all of this is that I recently completed the AARP Driver's Safety course and took my certificate to my company to get the insurance discount. Now it will probably go up instead . . .
Anyway, now that I'm home, I am comforted by the fact that being in such a doggone hurry, she did more damage to her Lexus than to my car (more meanness). And that Friday the 13th is almost over.
I'm not too sure about those Ides, though. I think I'll just stay home all day and hope the house doesn't burn down.
