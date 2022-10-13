Yes, it’s almost here. In a couple of weeks Sophie will be one year old. A major milestone. Maybe.
Because although she’s supposedly turning six in human years, she’s still pretty much a toddler mentally.
Supposedly at 18 months she’ll be “officially an adult.” Albeit a “young adult.” Does that mean teen-ager? Because in my experience with them, we’ll be in for a whole new set of behavioral problems.
But my greatest fear now is that we won’t get beyond the “terrible two’s.” You know—those months besieged with little independent spurts of “no” and contrary behavior.
To say nothing of surprises. Last week I had three banana peppers, a yellow squash, and a zucchini sitting on the kitchen counter. Two hours later when I walked by there was one pepper and the zucchini.
I never did find any evidence of the missing veggies. I assume she ran outside with them. I guess I should be glad that she wanted something healthy.
Which is more than I can say for the half chocolate-apricot torte that she finished off a couple of days later, leaving remnants of Reynolds Wrap all over the kitchen floor.
When Sophie gets bored, she will chew anything she can get her teeth on. I don’t know how many gel pens she’s grabbed off my work table. It’s a wonder I don’t have black and blue spots all over my TV room carpet.
Then there are the recycling bags in the front bedroom. I can understand the cans; I’m sure they smell like food. But the plastic water bottles? I assume she likes the crackling sound.
My grandsons used to make those figures where you put all these tiny beads into a form and then iron it. The packets of beads were still sitting on a bookshelf, until Sophie rooted them out and scattered them all over the bedroom floor. and of course I painstakingly scooped them all back up into a compartmentalized tray and taped the lid shut. We’ll see how long that lasts.
I got her a Frisbee so we could play in the yard. That lasted about a day. Tonight she’s lying here chewing on it, so now there are bits of red plastic all over the carpet.
Plus all of the fiber-fill that she’s pulled out of her Halloween pirate in her quest for its squeaker.
I used to clean up my kids’ toys after they went to bed at night. With Sophie, I see how long I can stand it before I break down and pull out the vacuum.
Sophie is a quick learner, too. When I come in with shopping bags, she figures they hold two items: groceries and/or toys. I lost more than one loaf of bread before I learned to put the bags up where she can’t reach them.
Which can be tricky, because her reach has grown. Last week she managed to pull down a bag and grab her new toy out. By the time I realized it, she was outside. She’d left a lovely trail of paper and cloth remnants strewn across the yard and had started on the fiber-fill.
I think someone needs to invent an outdoor vacuum cleaner for puppy owners.
I have to admit, though, that she’s settled down a lot recently. She seems to have longer spells of just lying in her cuddler—or with Burdie—napping. and I’ve noticed she doesn’t aggravate Burdie as much as she used to, either.
Burdie has always been pretty placid. Of course, I got her when she was two, so I don’t know about her terrible two’s, but I suspect she was never a whirling dervish like Sophie.
It’s been a while, though, since I’ve had to put her in her crate because she won’t leave Burdie alone. I think that pretty soon I’ll be able to take Burdie off the Benedryl that the vet prescribed to ease her stress symptoms.
And maybe soon I’ll get her trained to curl up to sleep with me instead of stretching out to take up half the bed. Which would be, of course, the middle half . . .
So, Happy Birthday, Sophie! You’re growing into a sweet big girl. I can’t wait to give you some more toys to demolish in my living room.
But don’t expect any cake. You already got that!
