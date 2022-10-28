“From ghoulies and ghosties, long-leggety beasties and things that go bump in the night, good Lord deliver us.” This prayer--possibly Scottish — hung framed on our wall for many years. We had gotten it in Norfolk, VA, where touring historic sites occupied most of our sightseeing time.
At Halloween, it seems appropriate to view it again, and it’s easy to find on the internet --even the same version, illustrated with very colorful, creepy-looking creatures.
I find now that my daughter never liked it: it scared her. This is interesting to me, because as an adult, she loves scary stuff. Movies like Poltergeist and The Shining, novelists like Stephen King.
Scared by an early-American ghostie prayer? Hmm.
For myself, I prefer the lighter side of Halloween. I have fond memories of trick or treating down an uneven slate sidewalk, no streetlights to help along the way. But no particular fears, either, except maybe that vacant lot at street’s end.
Happy memories of dumping out my treats on the top bunk (3-tiers high, a real ship’s bunk); diving for the Hershey kisses. Even now, pulling that tab conjures those memories.
Several years ago, while teaching, I wrote this poem as my students practiced acrostic poetry:
Hear the children’s laughter echo
All along the misty way;
Let their sweet excitement linger
Long beyond this magic day.
O’r the sidewalk lamplight flickers,
Weaving shadows through the trees;
Evening of mysterious figures,
Evening caught by autumn’s breeze:
Now our mem’ries bring heart’s ease.
For me, this sort of sums up the ambiance of the holiday.
As some know, Halloween has a long history which some find repugnant. Its origins are pagan. It revered Samhain, the Celtic New Year, a time of harvest and fear of the coming dark winter. 2000 years ago, these people believed that the boundaries between the living and the dead became blurred at this time. They lit bonfires to ward off evil spirits and wore costumes to disguise themselves from them.
They also believed that with those boundaries blurred, their Druids could make predictions about the future. Which was important to people dependent on the whims of nature.
In Christianity, November 1 was the Feast of All Saints. In order to convert pagans, it was easier to incorporate their holiday rather than banning it. Oct. 31 became All Hallow’s Eve, eventually “Hallowe’en”.
Irish immigrants brought the holiday and some of its customs to America. Eventually it became primarily a children’s holiday, which was eventually banned in some locations because of its growing destructiveness. Its evolution from there is an interesting story, available—of course—on the internet.
Although we don’t, many countries revere their dead with festivals. Most people are familiar with Dia de los Muertos, but Korea has Chuseok; India--Pitru-Paksha; Japan--Obon. China has Hungry Ghost Festival (now that might evoke some scary images), a month-long period when spirits roam the earth.
We, of course, have one night, disconnected from any ancient rituals. We entertain ourselves with it, and today both adults and children celebrate in various was, from Trunk or Treat parties to terrifying haunted forests.
During the pandemic, I found these amusements on-line:
• Michael Jackson’s official “Thriller” video;
• “Night on Bald Mountain” from the 1940 movie, “Fantasia”;
• Meatloaf’s official video for “It’s All Coming Back.” Which I never thought of as creepy, until I saw their video (and so is “I Won’t Do That”).
• Red Sovine’s “Bringing Mary Home”(Sussi Andersson’s video), based on a true ghost story from Jamestown, NC.
There are many others, including home light shows and old Disney cartoons (if nothing else, they make me appreciate the genius of Disney, pre-computers):
• “Lonesome Ghost” (1937)--the original “Ghostbusters”
• “Silly Symphonies--The Skeleton Dance” (1929)
• “The Haunted House” (1929)
And saving the best for last, the WDW animated light show from 2009, “Disney Halloween Screams” (which ends with a “scream-along”).
Then, of course, there are the numerous horror movies. I can’t comment on those, as I assiduously avoid them. But if you’re celebrating like so many people, you can set yourself up to be scared stiff with one.
Or, like me, you could choose “Hocus Pocus” or a “Halloweentown” marathon. I’m such a wimp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.