“I swear.” I don't, but sometimes I come close. Like on Saturday, trying to navigate Cincinnati to attend a play with my grandson. Yeah, another sterling moment for Travels With Grandma.
It started out well. It always does. Take an hour to check out the Florence Mall, then head downtown. Two hours till showtime. Barring the unexpected, we'll have time for lunch at the Mexican restaurant.
Of course, since when did the unexpected NOT occur on these excursions? Yep. Approximately eight miles out, we hit the “stop and go traffic two miles ahead” sign. Then the “right lane closed accident at bridge” sign.
Well, okay; we keep moving. Like turtles. But we get to the bridge, and by that time the right lane is open, so we are good for my exit: W 5th St. to Exit 1C.
We pass 1B. Must be the next exit. Only it isn't. We are now swinging through the tunnel on I-71 toward Columbus. I have never messed it up before, but I can recalculate.
We exit and swing back toward downtown. Looking for exit 1C. Except, of course, there isn't one. Glancing to the right, I see the downtown street where we should be, but of course I am barreling onto the bridge back to Kentucky.
“Oh for crying out loud!” (Or substitute something stronger).
Well, okay, I can get off at Covington and swing back on. By now the bridge is moving normally. And oh--look!--W 5th St exit IS 1C. So okay, I do it right this time
Of course, now I have to get to the theater. I love Cincinnati one-way streets. This is the part where I say, “I'm not lost; I just don't know where I am,” because when I miss a turn because it turned out to be one-way, I just go down a block or two and circle back.
So we're finally there, where I was hoping they'd have valet parking, but evidently that's only at night. We circle the block for a parking garage.
We're good. It's now 50 minutes to showtime. Not enough time for that meal, but Christian is fine. He says he can wait till after the play.
So we go into the theater. Through security. Have a picture taken. Get a drink ($3 for an 8 ounce Coke, with ice) and a cookie.
We settle into our seats. I have been anticipating this for two years, ever since I made Christian read "Les Miserables". Now he will see it. I am excited.
Per usual, it doesn't disappoint (I have seen it at least six times now). He laughs; he cries; he loves it. And it ends about 90 minutes before sundown, great for getting me onto the interstate before dark.
Yeah . . .
Leaving the theater, I ask a friendly policeman the best way to get to the interstate. I know I can do it from the theater, but that's not where I'm parked.
He routes me “a better way.” Which of course I evidently misunderstood, because we're heading east, looking for a directional sign. Except there isn't one.
The street is busy -- lots of people, little shops, restaurants. Then we're passing empty store fronts, empty sidewalks, and I'm sure I got it wrong. We started at 7th Street and now we're at 18th.
Of course we go back. This time with my route, past the theater. Intersect with the I-71/75 sign. Only today I can't even do that right.
Due west, the sun is now low and in our eyes. Christian tries valiantly to navigate, but suddenly we are just short of an I-75N ramp. Oh come on!
Just in time I swing into an unpaved parking lot and turn back. Okay, we can do this. Luckily there is no traffic.
So here's I-71/75S. I swing right. A bridge! Of course, I quickly realize it's not THE bridge. That would be to our right.
But I know this one. It will take us into Covington. I did this once before. Like, at 10 one night 25 years ago . . .
Soon we're zooming up the entrance ramp onto I-75.
It's now about dark, and bless his heart, Christian says he can wait for Dry Ridge to eat so we can clear the city traffic. His comment? “Well, at least I'll be really hungry for dinner.”
He's a treasure.
We roll into Lancaster around 9:30. Soon after, my night owl heads toward bed. I guess Travels With Grandma is getting pretty exhausting.
When I describe our adventures to my son, he comments that I really need to learn to use my car's navigational system, and he will help me. But he also observes that that will probably be the end of Travels With Grandma.
I wouldn't be too sure, though. I bet I can mess that up, too!
