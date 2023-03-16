“Nothin’ says lovin’ like something from the oven . . .”
You probably have to be about my age to know the jingle, because it goes back to the mid 60s. The Pillsbury Doughboy debuted in 1965 in a black and white ad for the new, innovative refrigerator biscuits (that ad makes you want to run to the grocery).
He became the spokesman for the brand. Catch him on YouTube in the refrigerator cookie dough ad with Maureen McCormick, pre-Brady Bunch.
General Mills’ other iconic figure, the fictitious Betty Crocker, debuted in the early 50s. She promised a perfect cake every time or your money back.
Well, fast-forward to today, and I am trying to make brownies. “From scratch,” as they say. The way we learned to cook in school, grades 7-9.
I used to be pretty proficient at it. Knew the equivalencies, etc. Sometimes I messed up, but not enough to fail an assignment. I didn’t turn the cream into butter or burn the pie crust.
My major cooking disaster occurred when I tried to bake that perfect peach pie at home. and it was perfect, until my thumb slipped from the pot holder into the pie and I dumped the whole thing onto the hot oven door, where it proceeded to sizzle while it dripped down into the storage drawer underneath. My mom was not happy.
Well, today is a different story. My sister swears by the Ghirardelli brownie mixes, which of course I could take the easy way out and prepare, but I’m sort of stubborn — I have my mind set on a special recipe. Of course, I think I have all of the ingredients I need.
First problem — my salted butter. Of course the recipe calls for “unsalted.” No fear — the internet is here. Except everything I find tells how to add salt to the unsalted. I finally decide to just omit the salt the recipe calls for.
Then there’s my chocolate — half semi-sweet (which I need) and half unsweetened. Back to the internet. I can just add some sugar for the unsweetened. Of course, I can no longer remember if 1T.=1oz.
The internet is so handy.
Third, I need dark brown sugar. Of course I have light, and am just lucky it is not as hard as a rock when I open the canister. This one I know, though: I learned it at Christmas. You can substitute white sugar for light brown by adding molasses, so I figure that will work for dark brown, too.
Almost home free. Except when I open the package of unsweetened chocolate, there are three ounces instead of four. Hark — the canister of powdered unsweetened cocoa in the pantry. Again, figuring out the equivalency. I’ll just add ¼ cup and some more sugar and cross my fingers.
It’s a good thing I didn’t plan to bake a cake, where you can’t be sloppy about measurements. But I don’t do that anymore. My oven is so old that the thermostat died and I was told it couldn’t be replaced.
Well, time to bake. Except I can’t remember if the new super-duper non-toxic baking pan I bought two months ago is nonstick. I think it is, considering what I paid for it, but now I’m on Amazon looking up the order.
OK, we’re good here — no need to grease the pan. Into the oven. Set the timer for 10 minutes, because I have to repeatedly check to be sure the temperature is holding. In my oven, 350 can mean 300 or 400.
So I keep checking and adjusting. Another reason I can no longer bake something as finicky as a cake.
In the meantime, since I am shackled to the kitchen, I actually clean up the considerable mess I’ve made. Finding, in the process, the nuts I forgot to mix into the batter.
After 30 minutes, the house smells really good. Too bad I’m not expecting company.
Finally the brownies finish baking. I cut a corner to sample. They taste yummy. Either I’m really good at improvising or brownies are just actually hard to mess up.
I’m thinking I might want to make them my main course for supper. Maybe with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and some hot fudge sauce. Or maybe warm caramel. Or maybe both . . .
After all, “Something from the oven . . .” beats meat and vegetables any day. Even if it’s not Pillsbury.
