Are you in a self-imposed lock down? Or shelter-at-home, home quarantine, or whatever else you call it? If you're like me, you are.
Of course, I am in that vulnerable old age population, and while at times I rebel against that, push my luck, and do something stupidly young, not this time. This time I am brooding over my mortality and trying not to obsess over the mess I'm leaving behind if I suddenly get morbidly sick.
That, of course, should provide structure for my days. Of course, it doesn't.
Although last week I did stay pretty busy. Read a book. Well, actually, three. Changed out my seasonal pictures. That's a big deal to me, staying in harmony with nature (although some would say it's just my excuse to buy stuff). I learned it about 50 years ago on a visit to Japan. But I stop at getting this virus: nature can keep it.
I also had the pleasure of washing the dog after I realized she'd tried to belly out under the fence again. Only I realized it the next day, after she'd left mud in her bedding, on the sofa cushions, and on my sheets. Washing all of that took a while.
I also spent a lot of time watching my investments tank. I'm not doing that next week, because it resulted in a lot of time spent tamping down my panic. It was all I could do to keep myself from bolting out the door and screaming crazily down the street.
Another accomplishment was bringing in my Easter bins and taking out the last few Christmas bins. I don't know why I think the job is done once they're packed and just sitting around the house.
Now I'm devising my list of amusements for this week. First, I'll hide the Easter candy, like I used to do when the kids were young. As usual, I probably bought too much. Having opened all of the bags and dumped them into a huge decorative bowl, I am nibbling. Which doesn't bode well for the baskets or my weight.
So second, I'll try on all of my spring skirts and “dress” pants. Not that I anticipate needing them any time soon. If I believe my scales, this will not be an uplifting experience. Evidently wearing sweats all winter is not conducive to weight loss. Or even maintenance.
Though it might be conducive to hiding all of that candy. Like out in my storage building: the garage is too close, and accessible in the rain.
While I'm out there, I think I should walk around the yard several times to see how long it takes to walk a mile. Probably about an hour.
After that, I'll chop up and freeze that three pound bag of onions sitting on the kitchen floor. Maybe crying over the onions is better than crying over my clothes . . .
One activity I started last week and intend to continue is spending an hour every morning and every afternoon on the internet. Checking Facebook, answering emails, getting local and world virus updates, and watching the governor's daily news briefings. Or listening, as I have begun cruising websites for online ordering.
Though that's probably not a good thing to cultivate. I'm pretty sure I don't need any more Beagle (now that the Easter t-shirt has arrived) or English teacher t-shirts. Unless in a larger size, of course . . .
I'll also click on some of that humor that can provide comic relief for my day. Some of it relates to this crisis, some of it is just generic, like videos of pets doing stupid things. Well, the pets probably don't think they're stupid, but they are funny. I love the ones that combine the two and show pets getting in the way of owners suddenly working from home.
Next week I'll probably need to devise another list. I may actually undertake spring cleaning, but I wouldn't count on it. I probably won't resort to that for a few weeks. Like ten, maybe.
None of us knows how long we will need to distance ourselves from society. Fortunately I don't have a big problem with staying home. I do that a lot, anyway. But I do hope that I stay healthy, and I hope you do, too, and that you can be as productive as me.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.