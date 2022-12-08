This afternoon I attended The Southeast Kentucky Community Chorus 2022 Christmas Concert. That is quite a mouthful, isn’t it? But that is the chorus’s official name now. I remember when it was The Choral Society of London. and that is what I want to talk about.
Several years ago the Sentinel printed an article that indicated that the chorus had started in 1968. Current President Janie Williams has a photo dating it to 1966. However, those choruses are not the origin of the one we have today. So this is the story of the development of the current chorus . . .
I started teaching part-time at Sue Bennett College in 1975. In the fall of 1976, although I was still part-time, I asked to serve on the Community Relations Committee, headed by Dottie Smith and Joan Stivers. I had an ulterior motive.
I grew up in a community in northern Ohio where the high school choral concerts were community events. At Christmas, they filled the darkened gym to standing room only (I assume the fire marshal was out of town for the evening). Singing in those choirs provided my most magical high school memories.
When I moved here, I missed those magical Christmas events and wanted London to have one.
Jeanne Wintringham, Sue Bennett’s music director, wasn’t keen on the idea. She said the idea of a community chorus had been tried in the past but failed to catch on. So I bargained with her—if she would direct, I would take care of publicity and obtaining the music. She reluctantly agreed.
Sue Emma Taylor agreed to be our accompanist, and the choir director at Laurel County High School generously allowed me to go through his files and select several pieces to borrow. and that was our beginning.
The first few years we did a variety of seasonal secular and sacred music. One year we ambitiously tackled Fred Waring’s rendition of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” which I had performed as a senior in high school (of course you can find Fred Waring’s version now on YouTube). Probably at that point I felt I had accomplished my goal of a Christmas program for London.
I think 1986 was our last “variety” program, when we did a Homecoming concert for the college. We sang fall songs for the first half and shifted to Christmas songs for the second.
I remember this one particularly because the date fell on my daughter’s sixteenth birthday, and she sang “Memory” from “Cats.” I believe that was also the year that Carl Keith Greene did a duet of “Let It Snow” with Billy King.
At some point we shifted to a two-part program, with selections from “Messiah” in the second. This then became a “Christmas Messiah,” which had its own musical score.
Eventually we felt ready to tackle the “real thing,” and we shifted to the “official score” for the “Messiah.” I found programs from 1990 and 1991 tucked inside of my copy of the score (which I’ve had since high school).
It has been a long time now since I’ve participated in the chorus, but I always enjoy attending their performances. At least one member--Judy Yandell--goes back to our first chorus in 1976. Members from my 1991 program included Joan Stivers, Sharon Brophy, Maryanne Bill, Grace Gilbert, Wilma Schoolcraft, Patty Smallwood, Don White, Jon Oliver, Jewell Brown, and Jerry Wright (we generally numbered around 25 members).
Today the size of the Chorus has more than doubled. It includes members who weren’t even born when we started in 1976. and it has broadened its repertoire to include both holiday favorites and virtually unknown music (well worth being introduced to), with accompaniments expanding from piano to include organ, cello, and some percussion.
So that is a brief history of the origins of this group. Having moved here in 1973, I have no information on the choruses that may have preceded this one. Maybe someone in our reading audience can provide some background information there.
I do know, however, that the Chorus we have today, which has expanded from “London” to “Southeast Kentucky,” is a wonderful holiday treat to experience. I will continue to look forward to their innovative programs.
