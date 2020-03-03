“White men don't dance.” Well, you may know some who do. I know a few who grudgingly learned to dance for their daughter's wedding and were surprised to find that they really enjoyed it--and kept on. But generally speaking, the adage evidently holds true, at least in America.
Greg Williams, in an article titled “Walk Like a Man,” observes that “white, straight men don't dance, for better or worse, [and] that tends to define masculinity in American culture.” He says that men should quit taking themselves so seriously.
I'm not sure when this prohibition became so ingrained. In romantic movies of the '30s and '40s, dance was the great seducer. Check Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers in a movie like "Top Hat". He always broke down her resistance and disdain with a dance.
Likewise for Danny Kaye or Gene Kelly.
For a few years I taught the Humanities rotations for Kentucky's required course. I loved the dance segment, because I loved trying to break down those teenage boys' resistance to dance with sequences from movies.
Who could resist Gene Kelly “Singin' in the Rain”? Or Danny Kaye's “Make 'Em Laugh” from the same movie? Or “Trading Taps” from "Riverdance"?
What could be more masculine than the barroom scene in "Fiddler On the Roof", where the Russian and Jewish men “trade” dances? Or the “bottle dance” (and yes, that is a real dance) in the wedding scene? It inevitably resulted in some students hunkered down trying the leg kicks.
If you think about it, something inside of us is hard-wired to respond to music with movement. You can see it in infants--male or female--when they rock back and forth or bounce to music. Something in us wants to dance. Something in our culture says “don't”, especially if you're male and white.
As far back as I can remember, I have loved dance. I began classes with a strict Russian teacher in Cleveland, after I laughed when my older sister couldn't do a movement he was teaching. Probably trying to embarrass me, he challenged me to do it, if I thought it was so funny. Evidently I got up and did it.
My memories float around a big studio with a grand piano, the discipline of class exercises, and loving the movement to music. Although I didn't get to pursue lessons as far as I wanted, they did create an enduring love of dance as a spectator.
And that is sort of what we have today, judging from popular shows like “So You Think You Can Dance” and “Dancing With the Stars.”
Maybe such shows do--or will--help to change this “white men don't dance” attitude.
You can find many societies around the world where men have no problems with participating in dance. Some cultures retain their separate male and female dances, and those dances tend to reflect masculine and female roles in the culture.
I found an interesting article online titled “The Complicated Relationship Between Men and Dancing” which highlights some of its history and recognizes that dance is not the priority of only women.
I also found, a few years ago, somewhat of a breakthrough, in the form of competitive ballroom dance as an elective high school course. It drew boys because “that's where the girls are.” Lathrop High School, in Fairbanks, Alaska, provides an impressive example of one such program.
Aside from getting yourself to where the girls are, what else can dance provide? A “safe” way to learn how to relate to girls, to learn discipline and respect, for both oneself and for others.
And that brings me to one final observation. If dance is for non-white males only, how do you explain Patrick Swayze in "Dirty Dancing" or Richard Gere in "Shall We Dance?" or Jon Travolta in "Saturday Night Fever"? Sure they are characters, but that's the point: those characters are white males. And they're dancing. And they sure are sexy; still getting the girls.
So, maybe it's time to reevaluate that male mindset. Women have probably always known, on some level, the value of a man who can dance. I guess the challenge is getting the men--or a particular man--to realize his value as a dancer, too, and quit taking himself so seriously.
