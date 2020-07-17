Our language defines us. We speak “American English.” Although, of course, not all American English is the same. Regional features, such as accents and dialectical differences, sometimes make it like a foreign language.
But we take pride in how we talk. So much, that sometimes a refusal to change can cost us a job application.
Years ago we had a superintendent who refused to hire teachers who did not speak “classroom English.” I personally know one who corrected her grammar and subsequently got a job denied to her on her first try.
We are pretty attached to the way we talk as a way of identifying ourselves. Which ultimately makes language a social skill. When we learn to talk, we talk like the people around us--their vocabulary, their accents, the way they structure grammar. From then, language becomes a process of modification, depending on where we live and/or who we are with.
Which brings us to my actual point, which is, “Do Teenager Speak English?” The title of a 1952 article; a recurring question for parents.
Although slang has been around for centuries, and appears to exist in all languages, the 1950s of America firmly set the teenager apart as a separate entity from their parents. Some languages, like Japanese, don't actually have an equivalent word to identify this age group (which basically means that it doesn't exist in their culture).
But to answer the question, of course teenagers speak English. Their slang just sets them apart, makes them identifiable as “insiders” or group members. So if we don't understand them, well, that's the point.
If you're from my generation, you know the slang of the '50s and '60s. Remember “See you later, alligator”? “Alligator” being one or several people. It dates to about 1951, but became really popular thanks to pop music (another teen genre) in 1954. It isn't too hard to translate.
Neither is “'cruisin' for a bruisin',” when “cruisin'” stood for driving around town instead of sailing, and a “bruisin'” meant you were headed for trouble.
But what about “boob tube”? How would teenagers today translate that? I'm not sure they even use the word “television” today. . .
Evidently “boob” traces all the way back to the 1500s, when sailors called birds of the Sula genus “boobies” because of their large feet and awkward--or stupid--walk. They ate them.
By 1909, a boob was a stupid person, not a food source. Hence “booby-trap,” “booby prize,” and “boob tube” (remember that TV sets had vacuum tubes back then).
Another term with nautical connections was “cootie,” which originated in British slang in World War I. The word evidently comes from the Tagalog word “kutu,” a “parasitic biting insect.” Although it probably referred more to lice, we used it as a term of rejection. In my memory, it was mostly aimed at girls.
In the anti-establishment climate of the '60s, teens looked for more derogatory terms for policemen. “Fuzz” was kind of hippy, but “cop” paled to “pig.”
This decade also gave us “It's a gas.” However, Irish writer James Joyce used the phrase in 1914, and it made its way into African-American culture during the Jazz Age.
Writer James Baldwin used it in 1957, and it finally made its way to the Rolling Stones “Jumpin' Jack Flash.” For us, “It's a gas, gas, gas” basically meant it's a joke, though you can find other interpretations if you Google the song's lyrics.
Because TV censorship still existed in the 1960s, that hip show “Laugh-In” coined the phrase “Bet your sweet bippy” to stymie the censors. According to Producer George Schlatter, they couldn't figure out what it meant. Can you?
That, of course, is the thing about slang. It identifies the in-crowd. If you weren't in, you weren't supposed to understand “Ring-a-ding-ding,” “It's snowing down south,” “ginchiest,” “classy chaisie,” or Bugs Bunny's “What's up, doc?”
Those identified the teens of the '50s and '60s. Today's teens use words like “snatched, extra, bet, salty, tea, and lit.” I can guarantee that “lit” has nothing to do with Brit. lit. or the more recent genre, chick lit.
If you want to catch up with today's teens, you can Google these words. I wouldn't recommend using them, though. Because that's the whole point, isn't it? We're two or three generations removed from today's teenagers. They wouldn't understand our slang, and we're not supposed to understand theirs.
In group terms, they're now the “in-crowd,” and we're not part of it.
