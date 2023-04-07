This is what the Christian world calls “Holy Week.” A week that starts with a joyous Palm Sunday, celebrating Jesus’ entrance into Jerusalem, followed by a week of religious turmoil that descends into the darkness of the crucifixion before culminating with a joyous Easter Sunday.
As our minister observed on Sunday--a week which some of us wish could just leave out the in-between days and jump from Hosanna! to Alleluia!
Many years ago I composed the meditation for a community Good Friday service. As presented, it had musical passages to highlight some of the narrative. I thought that this year I’d like to share it with you.
Mary’s Lament
It is late. It has been a long day. I am exhausted. and yet, sleep will not come. My heart pounds, my grief overwhelms me. I am so alone--more alone than I have ever felt in my life.
The years drop away until I am back at his birth. No--farther back than that. Back to the day when I realized that I was with child. So young. So young then, and terrified. How could this be? What would people say? The shame! The disgrace! Joseph, my betrothed, would surely denounce me.
Oh, the angel had come. That was even more terrifying, for who was I? A young girl, knowing nothing. Knowing nothing . . . but the angel said “Be not afraid . . . ,” and somehow, I wasn’t. Not then. But once the reality set in--well, I was a young girl.
But then Joseph came and said, “Do not be afraid, Mary. An angel came to me and said it is by the Holy Spirit that you have conceived this child. You shall name him Jesus, for he will save people from their sins.” Jesus. Emmanuel. God with us.
And so Joseph married me, and we withstood the questioning glances and sly remarks of the people around us.
It was hard for Joseph, especially, but he stood by his belief in the child and his commitment to me.
We endured, servants of God’s will for us and the people of His world. Jesus would be born. Shepherds would pay homage to my baby. Herod would try to destroy him. Learned men would bring him gifts--gold, frankincense, and myrrh.
So strange, those gifts. Gold, as if they sought to win the favor of a king. Frankincense: perfume for the holy place in the tabernacle. Myrrh to anoint the body for healing, but also for burial. The gifts to my son seem prophetic now. Now that he is dead.
And this I cannot reconcile. Why God? Why my son? Your angel said he would be our savior. He would save us from our sins.
I thought he was to fulfill your prophecy from Isaiah--”I alone have roused this man in righteousness, and I will smooth his path before him; he shall rebuild my city and let my exiles go free.”
Lord, what has happened here? Surely you didn’t mean for your son--the holiest of your creations--to fulfill that other prophecy? The one where he is chastised and rejected and defiled, scourged and ridiculed? Where he is led like a sheep to the slaughter, without protection, cut off from the world of the living?
Oh Lord, did you see his body today? Beaten. Broken. Hung on a cross with common criminals. Mocked by soldiers and on-lookers. A crown of thorns his victory for your kingdom on earth!
How could You let this happen? Where is our delivery from the bondage of the Romans? Where is our delivery from exile, our city rebuilt?
I was there, Lord. I heard my son cry out “ . . . Why have You forsaken me?” Why have You forsaken all of us? What was it all for?
I remember, Lord, my child as he grew. Talking with the rabbis in the temple; learning from his father the skills of carpentry; coming to John for baptism in the Jordan River.
I let him go, Lord, knowing he was not mine to keep. People said he rejected me that day when I asked at the door for him and he said, “Who is my mother? Who are my brothers?” But I never saw rejection when he said, “Whoever does the will of God is my brother, my sister, my mother.” My son was recognizing his mission on earth. He didn’t belong to me or to anyone. He belonged to all of us.
At that moment I understood that I must not try to hold him. If I ever failed to see it before, I did not fail to see it that day. Jesus had grown beyond me; he belonged to the family of man now.
And if anyone would think that he had disowned me, then they should have recognized their error at the cross today. For as I stood there supported by John, my son looked down on me and gave me into John’s keeping. He said to me, “Mother, behold your son,” and to John he said, “There is your mother.” and so John has brought me here, to his home.
As he walked me here this evening, the city was hushed and quiet with the Sabbath. I had to lean heavily on John’s strength. I looked up into your vast heaven and I felt as alone and abandoned as a child in the wilderness.
Somewhere a flute played a mournful melody, and a voice floated through my head with a brokenhearted refrain . . . I hear it yet . . .
So what does it all mean, Lord? Through his ministry I kept my distance, but I heard of his teaching and healing. I heard of the condemnations and distrust and jealousies, but my son was doing your will. He was working to fulfill your laws.
He was fulfilling Simenon’s prophecy of long ago . . . “A light that will be a revelation . . . a glory to thy people.”
He made the lame man walk and the blind man see. He fed the multitude by the sea of Galilee. Miracles, his believers said. Magic tricks, the disbelievers said.
But his compassion was real. His forgiveness was real. He alone brought lost souls back to the fold. Mary Magdalene became a follower. Zacchaeus did, too.
The people cheered and sang his praises when he came into Jerusalem last week to observe the Passover with his followers.
He told the people he had come to complete the law, not abolish it. So why was he so feared?
What happened between then and now? How did it all fall apart? How could one man be such a threat that he must die?
I was told that even Pilate said he was innocent and tried to get the crowd to set him free. But they chose Barabbas, a thief, a murderer, over my son Jesus.
Oh Lord, did you see my son today? Did you see his wounds? Did you hear his cries? Did you feel his pain? Lord, his trust in you was complete. He commended his spirit into your hands. Did you take him up to be with you in Heaven today?
Can I ever understand your will for this son I bore for you so many years ago?
Your prophet said his pain would vindicate many, bearing the penalty of their guilt.Your prophet said you would allot him a portion with the great because he bore the sins of many and interceded for their transgressions.
I do not understand this, Lord. I saw my son--your son--die today. I saw that generous man, Joseph, offer his own burial tomb for my child.
They say a heavy stone has been rolled across the opening so that no one can steal the body, and that guards have been set to watch. But I will go to the tomb after the Sabbath, Lord, and ask them to roll away the stone. I will cleanse my child’s wounds, and once more I will hold him in my arms, this child I bore for you to save the world.
And Lord, though I know I cannot understand what has happened here, I will praise your name, for I was your handmaiden at his birth, and I will accept your will at his death. Heal me, Lord, of this pain.
You give, and You take away:
Blessed be the name of the Lord.
But dear Lord, forgive me if I weep.
