Sometimes when I’m planning to write an article the idea for it comes to me well in advance and just germinates in my head for several days. Other times, something strikes me at the last minute and I’m off on a quest.
That’s what happened this week. Thursday, on my way to Lexington for a doctor’s appointment, I heard a portion of NPR’s “On Point.” The sad story can be found on their website.
Suddenly this morning, I knew I wanted to write about it. A little boy, age 10, committed suicide. No question of an accident; his mother came home from the grocery to find that he’d hung himself.
Children’s suicide is at a 30 year high in America. For children of color, ages 5-12, the rate nearly doubles that of white children.
Those are supposed to be years free from the kinds of stress that would provoke such a desperate action, but obviously thoughts of suicide can begin at a very young age. and in “more than 75% of cases where children self-reported their thoughts and behaviors, the care-givers did not know . . .” (University of Rochester Medical Center).
Risk factors are sort of predictable—bullying, changes in relationships, moving to a new school, family history of suicide or violence, feeling overwhelmed with life’s expectations and demands.
And stress. The OECD ranks America as the 3rd most stressed country in its organization. Our suicide rate, for ages 15-34, places it second as the cause of death.
In Germany, France, Canada, and Great Britain, it is also second. In Japan, it is the leading cause of death. So this is not an isolated problem.
Typically data shows a gap between teen-age boys and girls; more girls attempt suicide, but more boys succeed. But that gap is closing as the incidents involving guns and hanging have risen. Guns account for 49% of the deaths, hanging 38%, poisoning, 7%.
Rates in Kentucky, for ages 18 and younger, nearly doubled in one year, from 2014 (18) to 2015 (34). Jefferson County saw four in the first three months of 2019. That year, nearly 20% of Kentucky high school and middle school children seriously considered taking their own lives.
I remember an incident when I was teaching when a student made a comment at the end of class about harming himself. It happened at 3 PM, right before the bell rang and over 1,000 kids would head for the doors and buses.
The administration acted quickly, holding the buses until they identified his and took him off. Possibly a suicide attempt was averted that day.
Teenagers typically live in a stress-filled world, but evidently much younger children do, too. Anything can be a crisis, from problems with friends to fear of not making an A on an important test. Pressure from parents and others about their future success—academic, athletic, social—may at some point negatively tip a child toward just ending their turmoil.
Stress can also fatally impact an adult (note the age range of 15-34), but teenagers lack the experience and strategies that most of us learn for dealing with the upsets in our lives.
Including learning to manage their anger. How many times does that lead to an 18 year old buying a gun, killing other people, then killing himself?
What I heard on the radio Thursday prompted me to think about this and do a bit of research. I think we are fortunate that articles and programs like the one I heard on NPR are raising our awareness.
Numerous articles on-line discuss the data and offer lists of signs to look for (teacher training includes this) and strategies for addressing our concerns. But that is a long way from actually alleviating the growing problem that the data shows us.
Child and teen suicide isn’t an issue appearing in politicians’ platforms or ballot resolutions, but it is a reality that needs to be addressed to impact those statistics and guide our children to safely navigate the stress of growing up.
As one mother observed, “If children were dying of the flu like this, it would be in the news every day.” Instead, we sort of hide it and shy away from discussing its reality.
Doctors cite a lack of behavioral health services for youth and teens. In a country where right to life issues abound, maybe it’s time to begin seriously focusing on the quality of life we provide to those children we profess to care so much about . . .
