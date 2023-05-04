You probably know where I’m talking about. It’s been Disney’s slogan since Disneyland opened in 1955. Walt Disney World used “Where Dreams Come True” until 2020, when they updated the entry sign and changed the slogan to “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”
Probably any of them encompasses the ambiance of a trip to Walt Disney World or Disneyland. Two weeks ago we passed under that entryway, and though I’d had reservations about the trip (a two-year old seemed a little young for this first experience), excitement welled up in me just to be on property once more.
We identified ourselves as a “Disney Family” for many years, but on this trip, I had time to watch a program called “50 Years of Disney Magic,” and I discovered a wealth of information.
Walt Disney introduced Disneyland to his viewing audience in 1955. Watching “Walt Disney’s Disneyland” every Sunday night, I never thought I’d get a chance to visit that magical place.
But in 1970 we were stationed in Long Beach, and we went twice. I remember enjoying it, but I think for me the “magic” started the first time we took our daughter, age 6, to the Magic Kingdom in Orlando.
At that time, it was the only park in what is the now a four-park complex. Hollywood Studios opened in 1989, and Animal Kingdom opened on Earth Day in 1998.
Since my parents lived in southern Florida, visiting the expanding World became a regular vacation feature.
But how did Disney get from Anaheim to Orlando? Evidently the 1964 World’s Fair in New York provided the turning point. Disney developed the four top attractions—G. E. Carousel of Progress, Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln, It’s a Small World, and Ford Magic Skyway.
When we first visited in 1977, I recognized the attractions from the World’s Fair. I’m pleased that they’re still there today. I think the Ford Magic Skyway morphed into the People Mover . . .
Anyway, that sent him on a search for an east coast location. His team considered Niagara Falls, St. Louis, Washington D. C.--but in 1965 he named central Florida as his ideal location.
Disney died in December, 1966, still working on plans from his hospital bed. Construction had not even begun, but his older brother Roy promised to complete Walt’s dream. And he insisted that “Disney World” be changed to “Walt Disney World” as a tribute to Walt.
On October 1, 1971, the Magic Kingdom opened. Approximately 10,00 visited—a very disappointing number. Would it fail? Roy died three months later, so he didn’t live to see that by the end of the year, millions had visited the park.
With both brothers gone, would the dream die? Walt had envisioned a place called EPCOT—a prototype of a future community. On October 1, 1982, it opened.
It wasn’t exactly what Walt had in mind, but “it is about building a better future together,” and that was the essence of his vision.
On the day that it opened, representatives from around the world, dressed in their county’s emblematic costumes, gathered around the fountain in front of Spaceship Earth. On signal, each poured a container of water from their country into the pool, and the fountain was turned on.
I love that image. It gives me a chill just to think of the mingling of cultures, the idea of one world united through the living waters of life: no borders, no conflicts, no competitive turmoil. A vision of what can make us great as human beings.
In 1986, a Broadway show gave us the poignant song “Disneyland” (“I want to live in Disneyland”). That could equally apply to Walt Disney World, a place where, for a few brief days or hours, you can suspend the real world for “the happiest place on earth.”
Disney is currently celebrating 50 years of Walt Disney World and the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney company. Landmark celebrations for making a visit.
I have to admit, though, I was concerned about our two-year old, but my concerns proved unfounded. Everything fascinated him, from the buses to the flying gondolas to –yes—“It’s a Small World.” and every time we passed one of those in-ground speakers, we had to stop while he “danced.”
This trip was a gift to me, and I’m so happy that I got to learn more about Disney and to see the magic beginning to weave itself into this precious toddler’s memories. It looks like we are on our way to a third generation of “What is Walt Disney World?” “It’s my happy place.”
