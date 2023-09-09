Twenty-two years is a long segment of a person’s life. When I look at the names in my compilation of 9/11 victims, I wonder where they would be today. Where their lives would have moved them. To new locations? To successful lives built on careers that were just starting? To having watched those children born — the ones who never knew their fathers — move into young adulthood?
We cannot know, of course, the twists and turns our lives will take, but we never anticipate becoming part of the twisted rubble of a terrorist attack.
I wonder, too, if we will still pause to remember where we were on that fateful morning of breaking news. Of an unimaginable horror unfolding before our eyes. That moment that changed our country — and thousands of lives — forever.
I have a friend in Connecticut who worked for Hartford Insurance. She lost co-workers in New York that day.
A few days later, I spoke with a nun from here who was in New Jersey, waiting for her flight home, who saw the towers go down.
How many thousands were touched or changed by the losses that day? and yet, today, for most of us it is a blip in the history of our lives.
I do think remembering is important, though. Not so that we can fuel a hatred of “the other,” the parties we blame, but so that we can honor those who died and those who struggled to try to save them.
Each year I set my copy of “Portraits, 9/11/01” on the coffee table and browse through it. Seeing all those names and brief sketches reminds me that real people with real lives perished in those buildings and on those planes. That those who knew and loved them live their lives with the effects of their loss.
The book contains 1,910 stories that highlight those survivors’ losses. Here are just a few:
--Carolyn Beug and her mother, Mary Alice Wahlstrom, who boarded American Airlines flight 11 to return to California after settling Mrs. Beug’s twin daughters into the Rhode Island School of Design;
--Michael Egan, a 51 year-old insurance company executive, and his sister Christine, 55, who had come to visit her brother on the 105th floor of Tower Two so she could share a cup of coffee and peek out the windows;
--Brothers Peter and Thomas Langone, both rescue specialists who were at the World Trade Center bombing in 1993. On Sept. 11, “They arrived separately not long before the twin towers collapsed.”
--Zharetta Tsoy, 32, an accountant from Kazakhstan, who had arrived in the U.S. on Aug. 23. Sept. 11 was “Day one of a new job in a new country.”
--Sisters Lisa and Samantha Egan, who worked on the same floor. Their father said, “They would have been seeking each other out immediately . . . I know they were together.”
--Father Mychal Judge, the first official casualty, an NYC Fire Department chaplain who was killed giving last rites to a firefighter at the scene. Police officer Steven McDonald said, “He went where he was needed. On Sept. 11 he faced the inferno with the firefighters.”
Almost 3,000 people lost their lives that day. Irish and Italian, Chinese and Polish; German, Mexican, Russian, Indian; Catholic, Jewish, Protestant, Islamic, Buddhist. Open this book to any page, and you see a vast cross-section of what it means to live and work in America.
People who trusted the strangers around them, the people who looked or acted or believed differently. A diverse people who shared one dream, that in America anyone could work hard and raise their status, could catch the American Dream on their journey through life.
We live in a tumultuous world today which seems to spiral into a narrower and narrower corridor of who is acceptable in that Dream.
But now it seems especially important to consider, will we let our differences tear us apart, creating barriers of hatred and mistrust, or will we remember that our American ideals should bind us together as one nation, in spite of (or because of) our diversity?
Underneath, we are all Americans, with rights and freedoms that we cherish. Embracing this, it seems, would thwart the goal of the terrorist plot of 9/11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.