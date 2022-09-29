Ever since the news broke, I have been attracted to news about Queen Elizabeth and her life.
Last Monday (September 19), I got up at 4 a.m. to watch the PBS/BBC coverage of her funeral. Since then I have listened to several stories on YouTube about her and her children.
When Elizabeth was 21, before she became Queen, she told her people that she would dedicate her life—however short or long—to their service. Who could have guessed that would culminate in a 70 year reign?
But she did just that. During WW II she served as a military driver and mechanic. During the 1970’s—a decade of strikes, inflation, and Irish violence—she began “walk abouts” to bring herself to her people on the streets.
During Covid, she gave a special message of hope, ending in “We will meet again.” Probably referencing when the lock-downs ended, but maybe also with the loved ones we had lost.
She served through the terms of 15 Prime Ministers, from Winston Churchill to Liz Truss, who Elizabeth invited to form a new government two days before she died.
She met every American President, except Johnson, from Truman to Biden.
During her reign, she is credited for transforming a failing empire into a modern commonwealth. She became a symbol of national unity, stability, and constancy.
We think the monarch is just a figurehead, but its power lies in these qualities. The Queen herself sponsored over 600 charities. and while the “cost” of monarchy to taxpayers appears staggering, it is only about $1.50 per person/per year, and pales in comparison to what it generates for the economy (which they conveniently leave out when citing the cost).
The idea of a monarchy is not universally loved, but apparently love and respect for the monarch is. I heard her referred to as “our mum” and “our grand-mum” by people who had never met her. I read stories of her humanity and humor.
Indeed, YouTube carries videos of her humor. What could be more endearing than the video she did for her Jubilee a few months ago? Having tea with Paddington Bear. So cute, and now I see a caricature of Elizabeth walking toward Heaven’s door with Paddington and her beloved Corgis.
Elizabeth came to the throne in 1953, when men held the power and women were basically domestic and quiet. She moved quickly into that man’s world and began polishing her diplomatic skills.
She never offered her political opinions. She never criticized the heads of state she met with, even when their manners or sense of protocol were lacking. Yet she could make her point with the symbolism of the pins she wore or the flowers she used.
During the eleven days following her death we probably saw more glimpses of the private Elizabeth than ever before. and more evidence of her power to influence people.
Thousands of cheering crowds. The comments of her grandchildren. The anecdotes from “the man on the street.”
The two thousand people in attendance at the funeral, from household staff to National Health Service workers to leaders from multiple countries around the world.
On the day of her funeral, one commentator said, “This morning was solemn but not gloomy; “a memorial, a celebration, a thank you as well as a farewell.”
So can we, in this country that revolted and left the monarchy behind, be moved by this extraordinary woman? Many of us probably don’t care, but some of us recognize an exemplary woman, monarch or not.
As one commentator said, “We have seen the embodiment of greatness today.” It will be interesting to see how Elizabeth’s legacy plays out.
One glimpse of this might be Princess Anne’s gracious gesture. During the “week of mourning” following the funeral, she visited both Royal Navy personnel and the Royal Logistics Corps to thank them individually—over 100 members—for their service on the day of the Queen’s funeral.
“Keep calm and carry on” became sort of a cliché during Elizabeth’s reign. But “We will meet again” may be her most comforting legacy.
Personal courage, a sense of duty, adaptability, and constancy. Obviously, power can wear many masks.
