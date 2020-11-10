So where do we go from here? Of course, it's too early to tell. At best, we might ask “Where should we go?” or even “How did we get here?” Looking back can be a futile endeavor, but it can also provide insight into how to move forward.
As of now, some of us want to forge ahead, and some of us are waiting for what they hope will be a different outcome to the election. That is important, because whether or not you accept the current outcome, the President needs to pursue all avenues to prove or disprove the validity of the vote. That is the only way Americans can hope to trust the democratic system upon which this country rests.
So far reactions to the vote have avoided violence, but it simmers under the surface. Scrolling through pictures on my phone news-feed, I saw one of a young mother holding her baby and phone in one hand, and a firearm in the other. If violence erupted, that baby was a shield.
I don't pretend to understand the thinking of some people, but I do understand that we have spent a good part of the last 20 years polarizing ourselves behind political shields of intolerance.
And now, facing the results of that, we are also facing the devastation of a raging pandemic. Many face a Thanksgiving table with the empty seats of lost loved ones. Now, will we add the empty seats of those we are no longer speaking to because of our political divisions?
I came of age in the '60s. That divisive decade witnessed a turmoil that I would not have expected to replicate in my lifetime. But for different reasons, it seems that we have surpassed even that decade.
I managed to exit it with my ideals of the power of love to change the world intact. And they were very strong: they guided my life, founded on a belief in the Bible, specifically the 13th chapter of I Corinthians.
Now, a lifetime later, experiences and observations have worn me down and caused me to question such an abiding faith in the power of love. And yet, I can't imagine conceding that hatred, prejudice, and bigotry have indeed won.
We have a long road to travel in this country to restore some kind of workable balance to our society. One election will not reign in the forces let loose over the last four years. The emerging voices on both sides of the political spectrum encourage me, though.
John Sherman Cooper, a well-respected Kentucky politician, was known for his bipartisanship. He served productively under both Republican and Democratic Presidents. We need his skills of statesmanship again today.
We need to begin accepting that “my way is right” regardless of any contrary evidence is not the measure of right. Democracies are not formed on that premise, nor can they survive on it. As Jefferson said, “Self-government is not possible unless the citizens are educated sufficiently to enable them to exercise oversight.” He used terms like “enlightened” and “wholesome discretion.”
Those are based on the ability to evaluate evidence and form supportable conclusions, the basis for exercising that oversight.
We pride ourselves on the modern science that thrust us into outer space, discovered a cure to eradicate polio, and will find a vaccine for Covid-19. Then we turn around and latch onto conspiracy theories, which cannot be substantiated, to explain how an election was stolen from an incumbent.
Well, it's easier than examining how that actually happened. And it's also potentially dangerous to our democracy, because if we don't figure it out, we can't move forward.
So where does this all leave us? Not with any easy answers. Hatred and building walls are easy emotional positions. All they require is letting go of the restraints that hold us to decency and compassion and self-examination. Reigning in the emotions and giving intelligent thinking control provide much harder challenges.
We have to begin to regain some level of trust and respect for our neighbors--and I use that both in a community sense and a national one. If we can't mend this among ourselves, then we become more polarized and fragmented.
America is a great nation. So was the Roman Empire. It fell from within. Hopefully that won't be America's fate, too.
