Sophie is nine months old now, and the saga continues. I have pretty much given up on the idea that she will soon outgrow puppy-hood. Some sources say at age two. That would give us another 15 months or so. I think it may go on forever.
I read somewhere that she would be full-grown at 8 months. Then I read at 18. Maybe I misread it the first time. But regardless, she’s big enough now to reach the kitchen counters. Which means “make sure anything edible is pushed to the back.”
I find myself walking through the kitchen chanting “push ‘em back, push ‘em back, way back.” Not as much fun as at football games.
I wish there was a time-line on behavior maturity. Like, when will she stop raiding the wastebaskets for Kleenex? and why does she think used tissues are a tasty treat, anyway?
Or, for that matter, erasers, pens, recycling, and plastic porch flowers (yeah, that’s about the extent of my green-thumb gardening skills). The other day she knocked a plastic fish soap dish off the bathroom counter. I found it in the front bedroom, minus its tail.
She’s developed sort of a “grab and go” mentality. There’s no telling where I’ll find those erasers, pens, recycling cans; you name it, to Sophie it’s a potential toy.
And that’s in spite of all the toys I buy for her. Most of which take about three hours to demolish. I feel like a human vacuum cleaner because I’m constantly picking up the stuffing and remnants.
If I throw them into a wastebasket, or I’m likely to find them scattered all over the floor again.
Recently I had a long day away from home. Thinking I’d be nice, I left her in the bedroom with Burdie instead of in her crate. With lots of toys scattered on the floor.
I came home to find numerous holes in my bedspread. Granted, it’s an old one, but I sort of liked it. Which I will do for a while longer, because there’s no point in replacing it until she’s out of this stage. But next time she’ll just have to be bored in her crate.
Some sources rate Beagles pretty low on the intelligence scale. Others say they’re not dumb, they’re just stubborn. I’m opting for stubborn. I can see it in the way she looks at me sometimes. Sort of like a two-year old in that battle of wills.
I’ve also read that they can master 150 words. I’m just hoping for about a dozen. Including “No!’ and “Stop that!”
I have to admit, though, that she did catch on to “Sit!’ and “Take it nicely” pretty quickly. and “Come!” Except when she knows she’s in trouble. Then she seems to think I’m saying “Run!”
I think we are making some progress on potty training. She’s having fewer accidents in the house. However, she spends so much time outside, it may still be a matter of happenstance.
But she doesn’t piddle in her crate anymore, and she can make it through the night on my bed. Well, provided I get up at about 3:30 and let her out for a few minutes. Which, of course, then has me awake for about an hour.
It’s a good thing I like to read in bed and have no set time for getting up.
Burdie mostly tolerates her. I have some cute pictures of Burdie captioned “she ain’t heavy, she’s my sister,” but Sophie’s too big now to settle herself for a nap on Burdie’s back. Still, she does like to be close to her.
Sometimes Burdie just moves away, but usually she’s okay with it. When Sophie won’t leave her alone—I guess it’s doggy-playing—I just put her in her crate for a while (after I’m tired of yelling at her to “Stop!”).
Most days are good; some days I get a lot of shouting exercise. But when it’s time to sleep, we all settle down on mama’s bed and I breathe a sigh of relief for the progress we’re making.
Except last night, when I stretched out I put my foot through a nice big hole in my favorite sheet . . .
SOPHIE!!!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.