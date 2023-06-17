During World War II, Congress passed the Soldier’s Voting Act. Tacked to this bill was a provision to provide books for soldiers. Senator William Taft of Ohio worked hard to heavily censor what books could be included in this effort.
He ultimately failed, and over 122 million specially-made paperback Armed Services Editions were sent overseas. You can find articles online about this program.
One of the books Taft tried to censor was “The great Gatsby.” Interestingly enough, its inclusion secured the book’s popularity, and today it is standard reading in American English curriculum.
General Eisenhower “requested that a special set [of books] be reserved so that each service member was issued a book as they boarded a D-Day landing craft.”
Later, in 1953, he said, “The libraries of America are and must ever remain the home of free and inquiring minds” “Don’t join the book burners . . . Don’t be afraid to go in your library and read every book.”
How far have we come from that today, when librarians are threatened by factions demanding censorship, or their funding is cut to the point where they may have to close?
While authoritarians like Hitler think they can kill ideas by “killing” books, in today’s world, the internet pretty well guarantees the impossibility of that. Further, I would venture to say that you cannot find an adult who would say, “Oh, I decided to be gay [or whatever] because I read a book about gays in the sixth grade . . .”
I may not want to read some of the books targeted today, and I may not want my child to read them, but I certainly wouldn’t have the audacity to think it is my right to prevent others from reading them.
Reasons for banning books shift with the times. In 1928, critics wanted “The Wizard of Oz” banned for “depicting women in strong leadership rolls.”
“Charlotte’s Web” has been condemned because it has a “death theme” and—oh no!--the animals talk. So much for Aesop’s Fables and any number of popular children’s books.
In 1982, Jackson County, Florida, wanted Orwell’s “1984” banned for being pro-communist, which is ironic, considering Orwell’s purpose was to warn Western Europe about Communism.
Anne Frank’s diary comes under scrutiny for the tragic nature of the story, which might be “depressing for young readers.” Using that criteria, you can pretty much discard 20th century American literature, which my students typically found depressing.
Of course, you can also censor history without even banning a book. In Florida, earlier this year, textbooks removed references to Rosa Parks being African-American. The revised text says “She was told to move to a different seat.” No mention of being legally prohibited from sitting where she did. So what’s the point of even including her in the lesson?
Reasons for censoring range from profanity to sexual explicitness to conflicts over religious and political viewpoints. Echoes of Hitler—if it doesn’t support my own beliefs, discard it as useless. Preferably burn it . . .
But I think the important question is, “Who gets to decide?” If I don’t want my child reading a certain book, I have a right to withhold that book from him. But can I prohibit his whole class? Or his school librarian from shelving it?
If we push our agenda far enough, where does it stop? In 2016, the American Library Association reported that “the Bible has become the most banned book for the first time in history.” Last week in Utah, Davis School District decided that it was too “violent or vulgar” and removed it from elementary and middle school libraries.
So why is censorship such a hot issue today? Maybe you can answer that better than me. But making it a political football may be one answer. Many states are writing it into their laws in various ways, whether they seek (ultimately) to shut down libraries or just think they’re taking a moral high ground to impress voters.
Well, I’ve said it before, and I think it bears repeating. Our founding fathers, including Franklin (who established libraries) and Jefferson (who freely stated his view), firmly believed that a democracy cannot survive without a literate society. They didn’t then proceed to dictate what reading matter made you literate.
They read and followed the maxim of Jean-Jacques Rousseau, that radical political philosopher of the 18th century: ”Man is born free but everywhere is in chains.” They wanted those chains broken. They believed that knowledge provided a path to doing that.
Today, we seem intent on chaining up knowledge; we try to restrict that First Amendment to the Constitution. There was a reason to include freedom of speech. Maybe it’s time to study about its importance.
