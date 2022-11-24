October is the month of Halloween. It gets a big send-off. Yard decorations, parties, trick or treaters. Adults acting like kids and kids acting like monsters.
December is the month of Christmas. and Hanukkah. and Kwanzaa. Holidays for everyone.
But what about November? Oh--yeah--November is the month of Thanksgiving. Except Thanksgiving seems to get trampled by the stampede to get a head start on all the Christmas chaos.
Christmas candy was already on the store shelves as I was grabbing Halloween treats for those little goblins. and my favorite Lexington radio station had switched exclusively to Christmas music by Oct. 31.
So where is Thanksgiving? Holiday of family togetherness: football for the guys, food for the ladies.
Whoops. Writing that down, I anticipate an underlying conflict brewing: all the guys are in front of the TV, noisily cheering and jeering every first down.
All the ladies, meanwhile, are in the kitchen, tripping over each other as they toil away on the Big Meal. For hours. Trying hard not to reignite last year’s argument over who has the best gravy recipe and should we put the dessert forks at each place or wait until dessert is served?
And then, of course, fielding complaints about the timing of the meal (can’t we eat at half-time?) and “Why can’t I just take my plate to the TV room and free up some space for you all at the table?” (Notice the subtle attempt to make that request benefit everyone else.)
Then there’s the clean-up. No men in sight, of course. They’re watching the post-game wrap-up and pre-game warm-up while waiting for the next game to start. Because we can’t have just one. Three games are scheduled this year, starting right about when that turkey is done, at 12:30, and running until who knows when?
Trying to schedule the Big Meal is like the quarterback maneuvering his way to a touchdown. Yay-Rah
And your young female relatives high-tailed it out the door as soon as they’d licked their dessert plates. Because you know — the stores are open and they’ve got to get to the Christmas shopping before all the good stuff is gone.
So there you are in the kitchen again, squabbling with your sisters (one of whom is squabbling with her tired, whiny toddlers) over who has to strip that poor bird of every last shred of meat on what used to be his magnificent body.
Ah, yes, Thanksgiving. The only holiday centered exclusively on a meal and its traditions. Got to have that turkey. An estimated $1.1 billion will be spent on Thanksgiving turkeys this year. That’s about 46 million birds (followed by another 22 million for Christmas, in case you didn’t get your fill).
Maybe Ben Franklin was right when he suggested to his daughter that the turkey should be the official United States bird.
So, we’ll all have turkey with all the trimmings that everyone expects.
Except at my cousin’s house . . . She’s in charge of the meal, but her children want a roast (which should make one turkey somewhere very happy). But what do you fix with a roast? Mashed potatoes and gravy? Well, maybe. Stuffing? Cranberry sauce? Mac and cheese? Green bean casserole? Well, maybe that, too.
But forget your Norman Rockwell Thanksgiving table laden with all the dishes of the traditional feast. As she said, “So much for all those traditions I tried to develop over the years.”
This year, after celebrating the holiday by myself for two years, I’m going to my daughter’s. We will have a very small celebration with just three adults (one of whom is NOT a football fan) and a toddler. She likes to cook and likes tradition, and I’m looking forward to introducing my grandson to the typical traditional feast.
So, yes, Thanksgiving is still November’s special day. I hope that during this busy season of holidays, it will truly be a day to give thanks for the blessings in your life. Because, you know, it would be a sad day if Thanksgiving just became a memory of “Whatever happened to that holiday that we used to celebrate between Halloween and Christmas?
