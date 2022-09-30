As we wrap up NICU Awareness Month, we are excited to share the good news that construction on the neonatal intensive care unit project at Saint Joseph London will soon begin. We know the importance of this project to help premature babies and their families in the Laurel County area and we appreciate the support our community has given for the project.
The birth of a baby is always exciting, but sometimes can be stressful. When a baby is born prematurely, their parents’ entire world is often turned upside down. The early arrival can mean extra days, weeks and even months in the hospital to allow the baby to get the critical care they need.
Now, many families in southeastern Kentucky must travel more than an hour to access this critical care at a neonatal intensive care unit. In recent years, 80 percent of the newborns who required critical care had to be transferred to Lexington, requiring families to leave their support systems to be with their infant at a critical time when bonding and physical contact are vital.
When our Level II NICU opens spring 2023 at Saint Joseph London, families in need of critical care for their new baby can eliminate that 90-minute drive and avoid the substantial financial burden associated with the cost of travel, which often forces parents to be apart from their critically ill children.
In addition to a nearly $1 million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), as well as support from the WHAS Crusade for Children, the Saint Joseph London Foundation has been working with donors in the community to ensure our hospital has the best to offer infants born prematurely and those affected by neonatal abstinence syndrome, fetal anomaly and respiratory disease.
The project involves construction and renovation of the 4,630 square foot space adjacent to the existing Labor and Delivery area, adding six beds in private rooms to foster family-centered care and recovery. The NICU will provide new, sustainable, and highly specialized clinical services to more than 100 patients each year who now must travel elsewhere for this critical care. The project will include the construction of four critical care bays and two private rooms on the third floor of the hospital. It will also equip the rooms with necessary equipment and supplies to serve babies born prematurely or with special needs, such as those born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS).
The NICU will feature cutting-edge technology like GE incubators and warmers to help infants who cannot maintain their body temperature on their own; ventilators, SiPap systems to help babies breathe with less effort, and GE Carescape monitors to measure the heart rate of neonatal and pediatric patients.
When we announced the ARC funding in late 2020, the project was fully funded. With delays due to COVID and other circumstances, however, the projected costs have risen and an additional $50,000 in support is needed. The continued generous support of our community will help us to make this project a reality.
To learn more about our NICU project, visit CHISaintJosephHealth.org/hope-for-newborns. To make a donation, visit CHISaintJosephHealth.org/waystohelp and click on the Saint Joseph London Foundation, and choose “London NICU” from the drop-down menu in the “Donate Now” section.
We are thankful for the support from donors across the Laurel County area that are helping to make this project a reality. Next September, we will be excited to celebrate NICU Awareness Month with the local families who have been impacted by your support.
