Todd Gray, executive director-treasurer of the Kentucky Baptist Convention, encourages believers to pray for open doors to share the gospel. “You may be around people at Christmas time who you do not see any other time of the year,” he said, urging Christians to be alert to witnessing opportunities.
“Ask others to join you in prayer,” he added. “This is a great time to ask others to pray with you for boldness and clarity in presenting the gospel.”
Andy McDonald, the regional consultant for the north-central region, says that the pandemic has sparked some people to be more open to a Christian witness.
“With the pandemic, civil unrest, and election situation, I think people are searching about as hard as they have ever searched,” he said.
“They care about eternal things, maybe for the first time in their lives. With people being as open as they have ever been, now is not the time to shrink back,” McDonald observed.
“When you are around friends and relatives, it seems like a natural door to have a gospel conversation. We can ask them how they celebrate Christmas and what is special about it to them. That leads into a natural way for us to tell them why we celebrate and have a gospel conversation with them.”
McDonald, also serving as interim pastor of Christ Baptist in Cold Spring, said the church was led to reach out to a local restaurant’s workers struggling as restaurants are closed to in-person dining.
“This is the worst time for them to be in a shutdown. With the current restrictions, waiters and waitresses are getting few tips, and they live off tips.”
To help those employees, the church visited the staff at shift change on December 9, presenting 24 servers with “really nice food baskets and nearly $100 to each person in gift cards.”
Church members sang Christmas songs, and then McDonald shared the gospel.
“People are hurting — it’s our way of meeting a need and sharing the gospel.”
Jim Woolums, the associational mission strategist for the Northern Kentucky Baptist Association, said churches in his area have had opportunities to connect with schools, helping meet the great need of families suffering due to the pandemic.
“The backpack program — which is a KBC effort, is big,” Woolums said. “We’ll probably distribute 1,500 backpacks and have 1,500 gospel conversations as a result.”
Woolums noted that working with local schools, three inner-city mission programs, and a recovery church has resulted in carrying the gospel to unreached people groups.
“We have a number of churches who have adopted local restaurants and ministering to those employees. “Our churches want to bless them and help them in their pain. There are a number of wonderful (salvation) stories being told and stories that are yet to be told.”
Gray offered practical tips on evangelism:
- Hope for the best but be realistic. “Don’t allow yourself to over pressurize the situation. Be ready and available to share Jesus but also realize that the Holy Spirit needs to guide the conversation,” Gray said.
- Do the best that you can to share as much as you can about Jesus. “It is likely your friends, and family members already know something about Jesus,” Gray observed. “Be prepared to share your salvation story and also a clear and simple gospel presentation.”
- Don’t stop praying. “Continue praying faithfully even after the holidays are past; asking God for others who will water the seed you have planted for Christ.”
