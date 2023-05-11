In May, we honor the legacy of Florence Nightingale by celebrating our nurses during National Nurses Month. Their selfless commitment to caring for our community deserves recognition every day, but we are glad to take the time to recognize their work, which never wavers, even after three long years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The theme of Nurses Month this year could not be more on point. The American Nurses Association has chosen the theme, “You Make a Difference.”
Nurses do so much daily to make a difference in a patient’s life. At Saint Joseph London, they bring humankindness to our patients, our patients’ families and our community. They come to work ready for the next challenge and ready to be a small part of each patient’s life and a large part of their health journey. They are committed to providing the best for those they serve, helping patients lead healthier and longer lives.
While Nurses Month is a great time to recognize the dedication of our caregivers, the critical and invaluable role they play in the lives of their patients can never be fully summarized or accurately expressed. These extraordinary women and men lead with their hearts and minds by caring with empathy and intelligence. Our nurses leave a lasting impact on our community and those we love.
As we celebrate our nurses, we also encourage them to practice self-care focused on their mental and physical health, their professional development and engagement in the community.
At Saint Joseph London, we have a vision of creating a healthier future for all – inspired by faith, driven by innovation, and powered by our humanity. This would not be possible without our nurses.
This month, please take time to thank our nurses, and others in our community, for their commitment to bettering the lives of those they serve. Their value and service are unmatched, and we recognize their exceptional contribution each and every day.
