The 10th annual Pickin' for the Kids Bluegrass Concert was held at the Laurel-London Optimist Club over the weekend. All proceeds are going toward the Needy Family Christmas Program, which each year gives out gifts and Christmas dinners to underprivileged children and families during the holiday season.
"Pickin' for the Kids is a two-day bluegrass festival that is our fundraiser for the kids' Christmas meal," said Robert Price, chairman of the event. "We get around 70 to 75 names from the schools to provide Christmas for them. We take them shopping for clothes and we provide presents for them, and then we give the families a food box. It'll have ham, milk, bread, canned goods — just an assortment of food that we give them."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.