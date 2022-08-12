July 18
• Tiffany Paige Whitehead- Jackson, 43, 1268 Hazel Patch Road, Gray, KY - serving parole violation warrant; second-degree forgery, two counts; theft of identity of another without consent, two counts; theft by deception include cold checks, two counts
• Ryan Joseph Jackson, 27, 156 Bertha Hollow Road, Gray, KY - third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree criminal mischief
• Christopher Andrew Brown, 43, 465 Channing Way, Lexington - first-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; reckless driving; first-degree possession controlled substance, heroin, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence; possession of marijuana; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; license to be in possession; parole violation for felony offense
• Mark Thomas Reno, 63, 230 Fieldcrest Drive, Jefferson City, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• James Nicholas Myers, 38, 1870 Corntassel Road, Madisonville, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• John A. McClure, 21, 69 Hacker Lane, Brodhead, KY - public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree criminal mischief
• Daniel Dale Edwards, 40, 62 Windsor Drive, Bimble, KY -second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; serving parole violation warrant; fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
July 19
• Travis M. Jefferson, 34, 1145 Sparks Road, Lexington - serving parole violation warrant; first-degree promoting contraband, two counts; persistent felony offender I two counts; failure to appear; possession of handgun by convicted felon
• Justin A. Cooper, 45, 2117 Cornerstone Drive, Lexington - possession of handgun by convicted felon; probation violation for felony offense, two counts; failure to appear, two counts
• Joshua R. Parsley, 32, 1027 Filter Plant Road, East Bernstadt - public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Karen Lynn Moore, 47, 911 East Pittsburg Church Road, London - first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense
• Bryan Lee Robinson, 42, 123 Valley Lane, London - first-degree possession controlled substance, heroin, first offense; failure to appear; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Bryan M. Gallacher, 51, 258 Allen Lewis Road, London - receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more two counts; possession of handgun by convicted felon; possession of firearm by convicted felon
• Ryan Chase Morgan, 38, 124 Hunters Trace, London - public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree disorderly conduct; third-degree criminal trespassing
• Michael Antonio Harris, 36, 307 North Moore Street, Bessemer, MI - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Alberto Valles, 34, no address listed - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Ariadna Lemus, 27, 2013 Cambridge Drive, Lexington - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• William Walker Warner, 42, London - failure to appear
• John H. Marcum II, 54, 2302 Patton Road, East Bernstadt - leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; alcohol intoxication in public place, first/second offenses; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., first offense; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., second offense
July 20
• Michael Brandon Bowling, 40, 1157 Dixon Branch Road, London - first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense; possession of marijuana; flagrant non-support; failure to produce insurance card; license to be in possession
• Charles A. Keeling, 29, 4301 Whittle Springs, Knoxville, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.