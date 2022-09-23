Sept. 7
• Jessie O. Pierce, 54, East Lewis Lane, Corbin — theft by unlawful taking or disposition — shoplifting under $500; third-degree criminal trespassing; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol, two counts; fugitive — warrant not required; third-degree terroristic threatening; second-degree disorderly conduct; resisting arrest; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Zachary C. Hart, 35, 305 Beatty Avenue, Corbin — abused or neglected child — UJC; failure to appear
• James E. Sester, 38, 2660 Johnson Road, London — second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; resisting arrest; second-degree disorderly conduct; drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; unapproved or no eye protective device (motorcycle); no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; license to be in possession; no motorcycle operator’s license; violation not stated
• Dustin Charles Jones, 39, 101 Hawk Creek Road, London — fourth-degree assault; third-degree terroristic threatening
• Donald Glenn Hopson, 41, 146 Goins Cemetery Lane, Tazewell, TN — federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Andrew Stephen Couch, 36, 3916 Geta Road, Knoxville — federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Alexander James Thomas, 32, 410 East 4th Street, Huntington KY — federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Joey J. Meyers, 39, 215 River Ridge Way, Newport, TN — federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Kimberly A. McVeigh, 49, 611 6th Street, Bristol, TN — federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Michael David Newson, 25, 1668 Old Parrotsville Hwy., Parrotsville, TN — federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jessica Renee Perkins, 30, 179 Radio Hill Road, Manchester — transfer from other facility
• Joshua Todd Gregory, 44, 1974 Kelly Lane, Monticello, KY — federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• William Joseph Malicoat, 40, 107 Hord Street, Campbellsville, KY — parole violation for felony offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense; drug paraphernalia — buy/possess
• Paul W. Brown, 50, 603 South Kentucky Avenue, Corbin — first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia — buy/possess
• William S. Napier, 32, 1253 Victor Mitchell Road, London — federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Sept. 8
• Robert Christopher Koch, 44, homeless — federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jeremy C. Taylor, 32, 4375 Sinking Creek Road, London — conspiracy to traffic in controlled substance, first-degree, second or greater offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Alex Stantrell Odom, 28, 2712 Long Street, Chattanooga, TN — federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Imari Charvez Glover, 31, 2102 Sharp Street, Chattanooga, TN — federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Lebron Thrasher, 35, 2320 Jane View Drive, Chattanooga, TN — federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Malachi Ikeem Jackson, 20, 1685 Walker Street, Chattanooga, TN — federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Lavonte Desean Allen, 28, 7919 Hancock Road, Chattanooga, TN — federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Ryan Douglas Ralston, 44, no street address, Chattanooga, TN — federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Artago Lapelle Redding, 31, 901 Willard Avenue, Chattanooga, TN — federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Christopher Edward Green, 26, 847 Summit Hill Court, Chattanooga, TN — federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jonathan C. Francis, 55, 14252 Old Dayton Pike, Sale Creek, TN — federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Demonte L. Crayton, 21, no street address, Chattanooga, TN — federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Gregory Lee Farley, 26, 207 Branch Lane, Knoxville, TN — federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Demetrius Robinson, 45, 1865 Freeland Street, Detroit, MI — federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Matthew D. Morris, 28, 11701 Palm Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL — federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jody D. Sweat, 45, 11301 Saga Lane, Knoxville, TN — federal prisoner held in transit/court/serve
• George Brewer, 45, 420 KY 1304, Hinkle, KY — federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Sept. 9
• Deloris Ann Kelly, 33, 72 Chester Road, Williamsburg, KY — public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol, two counts; theft by unlawful taking or disposition — all others, under $500; third-degree criminal trespassing
• Douglas M. Edmondson, 39, 1955 Prewitt Bend Road, Williamsburg, KY — federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Matthew W. Thomas, 31, address unknown — federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Reva J. Moore, 54, 77 Swiss Colony Lane, London — transferred for court
• Alicia R. Ball, 40, 72 Skyline Drive, London — probation violation for felony offense
• Mary A. Miracle, 47, 2380 Meadow Creek Road, Rockhold, KY — public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; theft by unlawful taking or disposition — shoplifting
