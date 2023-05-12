Sentinel logo

April 11

• TPJ Development LLC, et al v. Josue Pagan, et al; contract

• Perry Dewees v. Deborah Dewees, domestic and family

• Brenda Lou Hurley v. Arthur Thomas Hurley, domestic and family

April 12

• Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Cynthia Coscia, et al; foreclosure

• Kevin L. Wyan, et al v. Tony R. Asher, et al; personal injury

• Discover Bank v. Matthew Ball, debt collection

April 14

• EZ Pay Buildings LLC v. Maggie Johnson, et al; debt collection

• OneMain Financial Group v. Raymond Samples, contract

• Anthony Lewis v. Barbara Lewis, domestic and family

April 17

• Amanda Thomas v. Roger Thomas, domestic and family

• Kelly Jane Gilbert, et al v. Cheyenne Leshay Gilbert, et al; custody

• Village Capital & Investment LLC v. David Nichols, et al; foreclosure

• Allison Johnston v. Tommy Johnston, domestic and family

April 18

• David Spradlin v. Tosha Harshberger, domestic and family

• Dane Nagel, et al v. Cody Faulconer, automobile claim

• Financial Pacific Leasing Inc. v. Back Road Trucking LLC, debt collection

April 19

• Aaron Dewayne Asher v. Donna Jessica Asher, domestic and family

• Community Trust Bank v. Kelsie Prince, et al; debt collection

• Daniel Orr v. Anna Orr, domestic and family

April 20

• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Brandy L. Bowman, debt collection

• Shellee Amanda Jenkins v. Spencer Allen Jenkins, domestic and family

• Discover Bank v. Barbara L. Fritts, debt collection

• Discover Bank v. Adam J. Pridemore, debt collection

• Discover Bank v. Timothy L. Scott, debt collection

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you