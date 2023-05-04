April 3
• Rocket Mortgage LLC, formerly known as Quicken Loans v. Steph Roehrich, foreclosure
• Brenda Asher v. Raymond Edward Asher, domestic and family
• Kevin Goodin v. CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group, et al; malpractice claim
• Kentucky Gate, LLC v. Harold D. Watkins Jr., et al; foreclosure
• Toyota Motor Credit Corporation, doing business as Lexus v. Sandstorm Logistics, contract
• Shawn Curtis Coots v. Hannah Radford, custody
April 4
• Discover Bank v. Leslie Davidson, contract
• Shirley Shauntay v. Ronald Wayne Henson, domestic and family
April 5
• Kentucky Gate LLC v. Unknown Heirs of Jewell Hammons, et al; foreclosure
• Julie Renee Napier v. Daniel Aaron Napier, domestic and family
• Kassady Frederick v. Timothy Karinki, domestic and family
April 6
• Credit Acceptance Corp v. Jami Cupp, contract
• Credit Acceptance Corp v. Steve Messer, et al; contract
• Amber Merritt v. William Daugherty, domestic and family
• Bradley David Creech v. Kelly Jo Creech, domestic and family
