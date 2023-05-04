Sentinel logo

April 3

• Rocket Mortgage LLC, formerly known as Quicken Loans v. Steph Roehrich, foreclosure

• Brenda Asher v. Raymond Edward Asher, domestic and family

• Kevin Goodin v. CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group, et al; malpractice claim

• Kentucky Gate, LLC v. Harold D. Watkins Jr., et al; foreclosure

• Toyota Motor Credit Corporation, doing business as Lexus v. Sandstorm Logistics, contract

• Shawn Curtis Coots v. Hannah Radford, custody

April 4

• Discover Bank v. Leslie Davidson, contract

• Shirley Shauntay v. Ronald Wayne Henson, domestic and family

April 5

• Kentucky Gate LLC v. Unknown Heirs of Jewell Hammons, et al; foreclosure

• Julie Renee Napier v. Daniel Aaron Napier, domestic and family

• Kassady Frederick v. Timothy Karinki, domestic and family

April 6

• Credit Acceptance Corp v. Jami Cupp, contract

• Credit Acceptance Corp v. Steve Messer, et al; contract

• Amber Merritt v. William Daugherty, domestic and family

• Bradley David Creech v. Kelly Jo Creech, domestic and family

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you