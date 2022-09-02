Sentinel logo

Aug. 8

• Nextgear Capital Inc. v. James B. Morris, other

• Denise Lynn Henson v. Roy Cecil Henson Jr., domestic and family

Aug. 9

• Quinton Hunt, et al v. Load One L.L.C., et al; auto claim

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Trevor Morgan, other

Aug. 10

• The Bank of New York Mellon v. Betty Phillips, et al; foreclosure

• DNF Association LLC v. Joseph Wilson, debt collection

• Scott Reams v. Donna Reams, domestic and family

• Sara Blair v. Dylan Blair, domestic and family

• Whitney McPhetridge v. Corey McPhetridge, domestic and family

• Reba Zentz v. Heather Terry Hart, custody

• Tina Gibson v. Mathew Barrett, et al; custody

• Kailin Lindsey Webb v. Payton Tuttle, custody

Aug. 11

• Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. v. Mark Deaton, et al; foreclosure

• Candice McGeorge v. Zach McGeorge, domestic and family

• Jennifer Claudia Anderson v Janice O’Kuma, et al; custody

Aug. 12

• Jessica Ann Collins v. Ryan Vades Collins, domestic and family

• Clifford Canada v. Rachel Shackleford, et al; custody

• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Todd Dunn, et al; debt collection

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you