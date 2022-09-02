Aug. 8
• Nextgear Capital Inc. v. James B. Morris, other
• Denise Lynn Henson v. Roy Cecil Henson Jr., domestic and family
Aug. 9
• Quinton Hunt, et al v. Load One L.L.C., et al; auto claim
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Trevor Morgan, other
Aug. 10
• The Bank of New York Mellon v. Betty Phillips, et al; foreclosure
• DNF Association LLC v. Joseph Wilson, debt collection
• Scott Reams v. Donna Reams, domestic and family
• Sara Blair v. Dylan Blair, domestic and family
• Whitney McPhetridge v. Corey McPhetridge, domestic and family
• Reba Zentz v. Heather Terry Hart, custody
• Tina Gibson v. Mathew Barrett, et al; custody
• Kailin Lindsey Webb v. Payton Tuttle, custody
Aug. 11
• Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. v. Mark Deaton, et al; foreclosure
• Candice McGeorge v. Zach McGeorge, domestic and family
• Jennifer Claudia Anderson v Janice O’Kuma, et al; custody
Aug. 12
• Jessica Ann Collins v. Ryan Vades Collins, domestic and family
• Clifford Canada v. Rachel Shackleford, et al; custody
• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Todd Dunn, et al; debt collection
