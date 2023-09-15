Aug. 17
• Heights Finance Corporation v. Crystal Church, contract
• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Tammy Williams, debt collection
Aug. 18
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Brandie L. Pennington, contract
• C & F Finance Company v. Sharon Spencer, contract
• Candice Yvonne Taylor v. Charles Blake Taylor, domestic and family
• Krista Michelle Saylor (Lee) v. Kevin Dewayne Lee, domestic and family
• Karen Ann Dugger v. Paul Daniel Dugger, domestic and family
• Joshua Sizemore, et al v. William Maverick Helton, et al; foreclosure
• OneMain Financial LLC v. Jennifer Morgan, other
Aug. 22
• Citibank N.A. v. Becka Pinier, debt collection
• Darryl Messer v. Bonnie Lou Messer, domestic and family
• Tiffany Helton v. Alex Slone, custody
Aug. 23
• Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Charles Benge, et al; debt collection
• Justin Tyler Wilder v. Brooklyn Cheyenne Lowe, domestic and family
• Discover Bank v. Justin Antonikowski, contract
• Vanessa Jo Thompson v. Brandon Lee Thompson, domestic and family
• Forcht Bank N.A. v. Jennifer Lynn Peace, et al; contract
• Forcht Bank N.A. v. Mary Tincher, et al; contract
• Citibank N.A. v. Ora L. Price, debt collection
• Kentucky Foster Care v. Angelea Wittle, other
Aug. 25
• LVNV Fund LLC v. Jeffrey C. Leese, debt collection
• Cordelia Williams v. Vernon E. Rose, et al; foreclosure
• Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. William White, et al; foreclosure
• James M. Staggs v. Stephanie N. Medley, domestic and family
• Jesse Aaron Parks v. Anna Parks, domestic and family
Aug. 28
• Kentucky Foster Care v. Charlotte A. Broyles, other
• Darvin D. Neal, et al v. Emett K. Rinehart, et al; contract
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Brian Stewart, et al; contract
• Christy Love v. David Prater, domestic and family
Aug. 29
• Heather Noffsinger v. Christopher Noffsinger, domestic and family
• Teresa M. Sturgill v. Roger D. Sturgill, other
• Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Alexandria L. Sizemore, et al; foreclosure
