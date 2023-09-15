Sentinel logo

Aug. 17

• Heights Finance Corporation v. Crystal Church, contract

• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Tammy Williams, debt collection

Aug. 18

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Brandie L. Pennington, contract

• C & F Finance Company v. Sharon Spencer, contract

• Candice Yvonne Taylor v. Charles Blake Taylor, domestic and family

• Krista Michelle Saylor (Lee) v. Kevin Dewayne Lee, domestic and family

• Karen Ann Dugger v. Paul Daniel Dugger, domestic and family

• Joshua Sizemore, et al v. William Maverick Helton, et al; foreclosure

• OneMain Financial LLC v. Jennifer Morgan, other

Aug. 22

• Citibank N.A. v. Becka Pinier, debt collection

• Darryl Messer v. Bonnie Lou Messer, domestic and family

• Tiffany Helton v. Alex Slone, custody

Aug. 23

• Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Charles Benge, et al; debt collection

• Justin Tyler Wilder v. Brooklyn Cheyenne Lowe, domestic and family

• Discover Bank v. Justin Antonikowski, contract

• Vanessa Jo Thompson v. Brandon Lee Thompson, domestic and family

• Forcht Bank N.A. v. Jennifer Lynn Peace, et al; contract

• Forcht Bank N.A. v. Mary Tincher, et al; contract

• Citibank N.A. v. Ora L. Price, debt collection

• Kentucky Foster Care v. Angelea Wittle, other

Aug. 25

• LVNV Fund LLC v. Jeffrey C. Leese, debt collection

• Cordelia Williams v. Vernon E. Rose, et al; foreclosure

• Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. William White, et al; foreclosure

• James M. Staggs v. Stephanie N. Medley, domestic and family

• Jesse Aaron Parks v. Anna Parks, domestic and family

Aug. 28

• Kentucky Foster Care v. Charlotte A. Broyles, other

• Darvin D. Neal, et al v. Emett K. Rinehart, et al; contract

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Brian Stewart, et al; contract

• Christy Love v. David Prater, domestic and family

Aug. 29

• Heather Noffsinger v. Christopher Noffsinger, domestic and family

• Teresa M. Sturgill v. Roger D. Sturgill, other

• Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Alexandria L. Sizemore, et al; foreclosure

