Aug. 3

• Republic Finance LLC v. Noah G. Shannon, contract

• Curtis Meyer v. Samantha Meyer, domestic and family

• Mindy Lane Smith v. Jeremy Tyler Smith, domestic and family

• Discover Bank v. William S. Oneal, debt collection

• Discover Bank v. Deanna Partin, debt collection

Aug. 4

• Discover Bank v. Ryan J. Gray, debt collection

• Southeastern Roofing of London Inc. v. Louise Burdine Jarvis, debt collection

• Isaiah Colewell v. Skylar Oliver, automobile claim

• David Blakley v. Yira Castro, custody

• Rolena Eve v. Gerrard Eve, domestic and family

• Jason Cowden v. The Wellness Center, LLC; premises liability

Aug. 7

• Kelly Jo Grove v. Natalie Jean Grove, domestic and family

• Eric Ison v. Shaundata Neil-Moore, custody

• Sean Curry v. Patrick Patterson, et al; foreclosure

• Carrington Mortgage Service LLC v. Adam Dalton, et al; foreclosure

• Galaxy International Purchasing LLC v. Michael Robinson, debt collection

• Daniel Dunlop v. Christie Dunlop, domestic and family

• First State Bank of the Southeast Inc. v. Farmers Pro Hardware, other

• Angela Oakes v. Matthew Oakes, et al; custody

• First State Bank of the Southeast Inc. v. Ronnie D. Lawson, foreclosure

Aug. 9

• Vanessa Slone v. Stephen Tyler Mullins, et al; custody

• James Johnson v. Hannah Johnson, domestic and family

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Sarah Anders, et al; debt collection

• P & Z Carolina Pizza LLC v. Stith, Linke & Associates PLLC, contract

• Judy Bailey v. Brianna Kristan Wilkinson, et al; visitation rights

Aug. 10

• Kentucky Housing Corporation v. Darla Napier, et al; contract

• Goldie Jennifer Roberts v. David Wayne Roberts, domestic and family

• Harold Dyche v. Charles Lane, automobile claim

• Tony Ray Ison v. Mae Alice Rudder, et al; custody

• Regina Neal v. Alex McQueen, et al; automobile claim

• Brittany Lawson v. Ronnie Lawson, domestic and family

• Trevor Crockett v. Cindy Dean, custody

• Austin Taylor v. Hailey Taylor, domestic and family

Aug. 11

• Jonas Andrew Ertel v. Lindsey Ertel, domestic and family

• Melinda Allen v. Matthew Allen, domestic and family

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. v. Emerson D. Kilburn, property damage

• Gerrod Burns-Loughran v. Heather Williams, custody

Aug. 13

• David Howard v. State Farm Fire & Casualty Company, contract

Aug. 14

• Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Ricky A. Asher, et al; debt collection

• Dana Eugene Jones v. Jack Collette, contract

Aug. 15

• Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. James Belt, debt collection

Aug. 16

• Matthew Kristopher Absher v. Amber Hobdy Absher, domestic and family

• Linda M. Faulkner v. James A. Faulkner, domestic and family

• Vanessa Renee Mullins v. Stephen Tyler Mullins, other

• Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Shawn McKinney, property damage

• Kim Hembree v. Jessica Nunnelly, et al; custody

• William Jathis Gilbert v. Carrie Louise Gilbert, domestic and family

• Layla Lawson v. Paul M. Rose, other

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you