Aug. 3
• Republic Finance LLC v. Noah G. Shannon, contract
• Curtis Meyer v. Samantha Meyer, domestic and family
• Mindy Lane Smith v. Jeremy Tyler Smith, domestic and family
• Discover Bank v. William S. Oneal, debt collection
• Discover Bank v. Deanna Partin, debt collection
Aug. 4
• Discover Bank v. Ryan J. Gray, debt collection
• Southeastern Roofing of London Inc. v. Louise Burdine Jarvis, debt collection
• Isaiah Colewell v. Skylar Oliver, automobile claim
• David Blakley v. Yira Castro, custody
• Rolena Eve v. Gerrard Eve, domestic and family
• Jason Cowden v. The Wellness Center, LLC; premises liability
Aug. 7
• Kelly Jo Grove v. Natalie Jean Grove, domestic and family
• Eric Ison v. Shaundata Neil-Moore, custody
• Sean Curry v. Patrick Patterson, et al; foreclosure
• Carrington Mortgage Service LLC v. Adam Dalton, et al; foreclosure
• Galaxy International Purchasing LLC v. Michael Robinson, debt collection
• Daniel Dunlop v. Christie Dunlop, domestic and family
• First State Bank of the Southeast Inc. v. Farmers Pro Hardware, other
• Angela Oakes v. Matthew Oakes, et al; custody
• First State Bank of the Southeast Inc. v. Ronnie D. Lawson, foreclosure
Aug. 9
• Vanessa Slone v. Stephen Tyler Mullins, et al; custody
• James Johnson v. Hannah Johnson, domestic and family
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Sarah Anders, et al; debt collection
• P & Z Carolina Pizza LLC v. Stith, Linke & Associates PLLC, contract
• Judy Bailey v. Brianna Kristan Wilkinson, et al; visitation rights
Aug. 10
• Kentucky Housing Corporation v. Darla Napier, et al; contract
• Goldie Jennifer Roberts v. David Wayne Roberts, domestic and family
• Harold Dyche v. Charles Lane, automobile claim
• Tony Ray Ison v. Mae Alice Rudder, et al; custody
• Regina Neal v. Alex McQueen, et al; automobile claim
• Brittany Lawson v. Ronnie Lawson, domestic and family
• Trevor Crockett v. Cindy Dean, custody
• Austin Taylor v. Hailey Taylor, domestic and family
Aug. 11
• Jonas Andrew Ertel v. Lindsey Ertel, domestic and family
• Melinda Allen v. Matthew Allen, domestic and family
• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. v. Emerson D. Kilburn, property damage
• Gerrod Burns-Loughran v. Heather Williams, custody
Aug. 13
• David Howard v. State Farm Fire & Casualty Company, contract
Aug. 14
• Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Ricky A. Asher, et al; debt collection
• Dana Eugene Jones v. Jack Collette, contract
Aug. 15
• Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. James Belt, debt collection
Aug. 16
• Matthew Kristopher Absher v. Amber Hobdy Absher, domestic and family
• Linda M. Faulkner v. James A. Faulkner, domestic and family
• Vanessa Renee Mullins v. Stephen Tyler Mullins, other
• Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Shawn McKinney, property damage
• Kim Hembree v. Jessica Nunnelly, et al; custody
• William Jathis Gilbert v. Carrie Louise Gilbert, domestic and family
• Layla Lawson v. Paul M. Rose, other
