Dec. 28

• Amanda N. Davisson v. Daniel William Oliver Davisson, domestic and family

• Synchrony Bank v. Irene C. Smith, debt collection

Dec. 29

• U.S. Bank National Association — Trustee v. Michael E. Adams, foreclosure

• Citizens National Bank v. Gooden Real Estate, LLC, et al; foreclosure

Dec. 30

• Larry Wayne McKiddy, et al v. Joshua Johnson, et al; property damage

Dec. 31

• Platinum Country Rentals LLC v. Brendy Snapp, et al; contract

Jan. 2

• Mariner Finance LLC v. Nahaid de la Paz, debt collection

Jan. 3

• Randal Durham v. Cory Patton; automobile claim

Jan. 4

• Bank of America, N.A. v. Steven S. Dean, contract

• Darrell Horn, et al v. Donna H. Taylor, et al; property rights

• Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Gregory Vandenk, et al; foreclosure

• Safeco Insurance Company of Illinois v. Latosha Murray, automobile claim

• George Lee Pennington v. Heather Renee Pennington, domestic and family

Jan. 5

• Discover Bank v. Rebecca M. Roberts, contract

• Discover Bank v. Melissa J. Langford, contract

• Discover Bank v. Arnold W. Arnett, contract

• Jessica Asher v. Chris Asher, domestic and family

• Discover Bank v. Charles Spurlock, contract

• Steven Ray Smith v. E. G. America, et al; automobile claim

• Discover Bank v. Shannon M. Smith, contract

• James Allen Kelley v. Kaye Whalen, debt collection

Jan. 6

• Amy Foltin v. Progressive Casualty Insurance Company, automobile claim

• Joann Anderson v. Acute Title, LLC, et al; property rights

• Root Insurance Company v. Jerry D. Fruen, et al; property damage

