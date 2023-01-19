Dec. 28
• Amanda N. Davisson v. Daniel William Oliver Davisson, domestic and family
• Synchrony Bank v. Irene C. Smith, debt collection
Dec. 29
• U.S. Bank National Association — Trustee v. Michael E. Adams, foreclosure
• Citizens National Bank v. Gooden Real Estate, LLC, et al; foreclosure
Dec. 30
• Larry Wayne McKiddy, et al v. Joshua Johnson, et al; property damage
Dec. 31
• Platinum Country Rentals LLC v. Brendy Snapp, et al; contract
Jan. 2
• Mariner Finance LLC v. Nahaid de la Paz, debt collection
Jan. 3
• Randal Durham v. Cory Patton; automobile claim
Jan. 4
• Bank of America, N.A. v. Steven S. Dean, contract
• Darrell Horn, et al v. Donna H. Taylor, et al; property rights
• Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Gregory Vandenk, et al; foreclosure
• Safeco Insurance Company of Illinois v. Latosha Murray, automobile claim
• George Lee Pennington v. Heather Renee Pennington, domestic and family
Jan. 5
• Discover Bank v. Rebecca M. Roberts, contract
• Discover Bank v. Melissa J. Langford, contract
• Discover Bank v. Arnold W. Arnett, contract
• Jessica Asher v. Chris Asher, domestic and family
• Discover Bank v. Charles Spurlock, contract
• Steven Ray Smith v. E. G. America, et al; automobile claim
• Discover Bank v. Shannon M. Smith, contract
• James Allen Kelley v. Kaye Whalen, debt collection
Jan. 6
• Amy Foltin v. Progressive Casualty Insurance Company, automobile claim
• Joann Anderson v. Acute Title, LLC, et al; property rights
• Root Insurance Company v. Jerry D. Fruen, et al; property damage
