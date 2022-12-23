Dec. 5
• Jacob Bratten v. Shaina Bratten, domestic and family
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Michael Mills, et al; debt collection
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jennifer Hibbard, debt collection
• Shirley Helton v. Ron Ewing, et al; property rights
Dec. 6
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jason Collins, et al; debt collection
• Tommy Lee Crisp v. Courtney Ann Carpenter, domestic and family
Dec. 7
• Tanya Henson v. Randy Henson, domestic and family
• RTO National, LLC v. Cedar Holler Cabins & Sheds L.L.C., contract
Dec. 8
• Shawna Peace v. Maximus Federal Services Inc., other
• Daniel E. Street v. Barney Boggs, automobile claim
• Capital One N.A. v. Jamie C. Maiden, debt collection
• Credit Corp. Solutions Inc. v. Jack Wilson, debt collection
• Erica Nicole Finley v. David Adam Finley, domestic and family
Dec. 9
• LVNV Funding LLC v. Nadean J. Caldwell, contract
• Credit Acceptance Corp v. Amy L. Patterson, debt collection
• Jonathan Rigney v. Morgan Greene, custody
Dec. 11
• Micha Nicole Harris, et al v. Bree Properties LLC, premises liability
Dec. 12
• Lavonda June Taylor v. Douglas Wheeler Taylor, domestic and family
• Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Vicky Lee Jackson, debt collection
• Frank Dalton Davidson v. Seth Wade Harville, et al; other
• Johnny Nolan v. Maximus Federal Services Inc., other
• Flavino Garcia, et al v. Deana Garcia, custody
Dec. 14
• Westlake Services LLC, doing business as Westlake Financial v. Amanda Norman, contract
• Steven Lawson v. Steven Searles, et al; automobile claim
• Mid South Capital Partners LP v. Erika Mounts, et al; foreclosure
• Garrett Patrick Ryan v. Kamryn Baker, custody
• Republic Finance LLC v. Sonya Goosman, contract
• Ronald L. Miller Jr. v. USAA General Indemnity Company, automobile claim
• Connie Darlene Hill, et al v. Unknown Claimant of The Estate of Christine Carver, property rights
• William Allen v. Amanda Porter, custody
• Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as trustee for Franklin Mortgage Trust v. Carlene Vandyke, foreclosure
• Deborah Lee Miller v. Charles Lee Barton, domestic and family
• Austin Roberts v. Hannah Roberts, domestic and family
Dec. 15
• Courtney Louise Howell v. Timothy Ryan Howell, domestic and family
Dec. 16
• Nationwide Insurance Company v. Joshua Kadete, contract
