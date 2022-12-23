Sentinel logo

Dec. 5

• Jacob Bratten v. Shaina Bratten, domestic and family

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Michael Mills, et al; debt collection

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jennifer Hibbard, debt collection

• Shirley Helton v. Ron Ewing, et al; property rights

Dec. 6

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jason Collins, et al; debt collection

• Tommy Lee Crisp v. Courtney Ann Carpenter, domestic and family

Dec. 7

• Tanya Henson v. Randy Henson, domestic and family

• RTO National, LLC v. Cedar Holler Cabins & Sheds L.L.C., contract

Dec. 8

• Shawna Peace v. Maximus Federal Services Inc., other

• Daniel E. Street v. Barney Boggs, automobile claim

• Capital One N.A. v. Jamie C. Maiden, debt collection

• Credit Corp. Solutions Inc. v. Jack Wilson, debt collection

• Erica Nicole Finley v. David Adam Finley, domestic and family

Dec. 9

• LVNV Funding LLC v. Nadean J. Caldwell, contract

• Credit Acceptance Corp v. Amy L. Patterson, debt collection

• Jonathan Rigney v. Morgan Greene, custody

Dec. 11

• Micha Nicole Harris, et al v. Bree Properties LLC, premises liability

Dec. 12

• Lavonda June Taylor v. Douglas Wheeler Taylor, domestic and family

• Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Vicky Lee Jackson, debt collection

• Frank Dalton Davidson v. Seth Wade Harville, et al; other

• Johnny Nolan v. Maximus Federal Services Inc., other

• Flavino Garcia, et al v. Deana Garcia, custody

Dec. 14

• Westlake Services LLC, doing business as Westlake Financial v. Amanda Norman, contract

• Steven Lawson v. Steven Searles, et al; automobile claim

• Mid South Capital Partners LP v. Erika Mounts, et al; foreclosure

• Garrett Patrick Ryan v. Kamryn Baker, custody

• Republic Finance LLC v. Sonya Goosman, contract

• Ronald L. Miller Jr. v. USAA General Indemnity Company, automobile claim

• Connie Darlene Hill, et al v. Unknown Claimant of The Estate of Christine Carver, property rights

• William Allen v. Amanda Porter, custody

• Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as trustee for Franklin Mortgage Trust v. Carlene Vandyke, foreclosure

• Deborah Lee Miller v. Charles Lee Barton, domestic and family

• Austin Roberts v. Hannah Roberts, domestic and family

Dec. 15

• Courtney Louise Howell v. Timothy Ryan Howell, domestic and family

Dec. 16

• Nationwide Insurance Company v. Joshua Kadete, contract

