Feb. 21

• Cherrywood Enterprises LLC v. Southeast Vision Associates, contract

• Heritage Acceptance Corporation v. Tianna F. Leforce, et al; contract

Feb. 22

• Odetta McGlamery v. Walmart Inc., et al; premises liability

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jeremy Rains, debt collection

• Nicolle McKenzie v. Joyce Rossi, et al; custody

• Jennifer Garrett v. Kyler Garrett, domestic and family

Feb. 23

• Melanie Sue Jackson v. Olin Travis Chappele, domestic and family

• John Culton v. Brittany Culton, domestic and family

Feb. 24

• Karen Byrd v. State Auto Property & Casualty Insurance, automobile claim

• Keisha Helton v. Ryan Goforth, domestic and family

• Steven Ray Noyes v. Tracy Lynn Noyes, domestic and family

Feb. 27

• Discover Bank v. Evelyn Drake, contract

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Alex Wagers, contract

• Discover Bank v. Gina P. McFadden, contract

• Bluegrass Lien Holders v. Estate of Margaret Mitchell Rose, foreclosure

Feb. 28

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. James Curry, contract

• Rhonda Rush v. Jeffery Rush, domestic and family

• Daniel Keith Steakley v. Andrea Joseph, domestic and family

• Brooklyn Lashae Holland v. Eric Ray Holland, domestic and family

• Joshua Aaron Randle v. Salena Jo Randle, domestic and family

Mar. 1

• Cumberland Valley National Bank & Trust Company v. William D. Reams, foreclosure

• Jessica D. Campbell v. Justin D. Campbell, domestic and family

