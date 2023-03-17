Feb. 21
• Cherrywood Enterprises LLC v. Southeast Vision Associates, contract
• Heritage Acceptance Corporation v. Tianna F. Leforce, et al; contract
Feb. 22
• Odetta McGlamery v. Walmart Inc., et al; premises liability
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jeremy Rains, debt collection
• Nicolle McKenzie v. Joyce Rossi, et al; custody
• Jennifer Garrett v. Kyler Garrett, domestic and family
Feb. 23
• Melanie Sue Jackson v. Olin Travis Chappele, domestic and family
• John Culton v. Brittany Culton, domestic and family
Feb. 24
• Karen Byrd v. State Auto Property & Casualty Insurance, automobile claim
• Keisha Helton v. Ryan Goforth, domestic and family
• Steven Ray Noyes v. Tracy Lynn Noyes, domestic and family
Feb. 27
• Discover Bank v. Evelyn Drake, contract
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Alex Wagers, contract
• Discover Bank v. Gina P. McFadden, contract
• Bluegrass Lien Holders v. Estate of Margaret Mitchell Rose, foreclosure
Feb. 28
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. James Curry, contract
• Rhonda Rush v. Jeffery Rush, domestic and family
• Daniel Keith Steakley v. Andrea Joseph, domestic and family
• Brooklyn Lashae Holland v. Eric Ray Holland, domestic and family
• Joshua Aaron Randle v. Salena Jo Randle, domestic and family
Mar. 1
• Cumberland Valley National Bank & Trust Company v. William D. Reams, foreclosure
• Jessica D. Campbell v. Justin D. Campbell, domestic and family
