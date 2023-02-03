Jan. 17
• Capital One, N.A. v. Loretta E. Howard, contract
• Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. v. Michael Dewayne Bowles; contract
• Carol C. Smith, et al v. Saint Joseph Health Systems Inc., et al; medical malpractice
• Discover Bank v. Marcia L. Ramsey, debt collection
• Republic Finance LLC v. Karen Wagers, contract
• Tracy Dutton v. Jennifer Dutton, domestic and family
Jan. 18
• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Jeanette V. Steele,, contract
• Kentucky Housing Corporation v. Darrell Davidson, et al; foreclosure
• Raymond Bowling v. Sharen Bowling, domestic and family
• Heartland Capital Investments LLC v. Premier Cabins & Sheds, contract
• Capital One, N.A. v. Darrell W. Wheeler, debt collection
• Lendmark Financial Services, LLC/Leitchfield v. Otis E. Hurley, debt collection
• Mark Wilson v. Tammie Wilson, domestic and family
• Kimberly Ann Clark v. Richard Lee Clark, domestic and family
Jan. 19
• U. S. National Association v. Paula J. Bryant, debt collection
• Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Trevor Collett, foreclosure
• Tyler Tillett v. Kaleigh Patterson, custody
• Brandon Collett v. Gabriel Thomas, custody
• Laurel Grocery Corp, LLC v. KCR, Ltd., et al; debt collection
• Laurel Grocery Corp, LLC v. Lindsey Mosley, et al; debt collection
• Samantha Feltner v. Ryan Owens, domestic and family
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Mackenzie Gipson, debt collection
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Darryl Beatty, debt collection
• NewRez LLC, doing business as (DBA) Shellpoint Mortgage Services v. Melissa K. Hammons, et al; foreclosure
Jan. 20
• Robert W. Reed, et al v, Larry F. Brummett II, et al; automobile claim
• Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Jowana Rachel Jackson, foreclosure
• Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Don Minix, foreclosure
