Sentinel logo

Jan. 17

• Capital One, N.A. v. Loretta E. Howard, contract

• Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. v. Michael Dewayne Bowles; contract

• Carol C. Smith, et al v. Saint Joseph Health Systems Inc., et al; medical malpractice

• Discover Bank v. Marcia L. Ramsey, debt collection

• Republic Finance LLC v. Karen Wagers, contract

• Tracy Dutton v. Jennifer Dutton, domestic and family

Jan. 18

• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Jeanette V. Steele,, contract

• Kentucky Housing Corporation v. Darrell Davidson, et al; foreclosure

• Raymond Bowling v. Sharen Bowling, domestic and family

• Heartland Capital Investments LLC v. Premier Cabins & Sheds, contract

• Capital One, N.A. v. Darrell W. Wheeler, debt collection

• Lendmark Financial Services, LLC/Leitchfield v. Otis E. Hurley, debt collection

• Mark Wilson v. Tammie Wilson, domestic and family

• Kimberly Ann Clark v. Richard Lee Clark, domestic and family

Jan. 19

• U. S. National Association v. Paula J. Bryant, debt collection

• Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Trevor Collett, foreclosure

• Tyler Tillett v. Kaleigh Patterson, custody

• Brandon Collett v. Gabriel Thomas, custody

• Laurel Grocery Corp, LLC v. KCR, Ltd., et al; debt collection

• Laurel Grocery Corp, LLC v. Lindsey Mosley, et al; debt collection

• Samantha Feltner v. Ryan Owens, domestic and family

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Mackenzie Gipson, debt collection

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Darryl Beatty, debt collection

• NewRez LLC, doing business as (DBA) Shellpoint Mortgage Services v. Melissa K. Hammons, et al; foreclosure

Jan. 20

• Robert W. Reed, et al v, Larry F. Brummett II, et al; automobile claim

• Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Jowana Rachel Jackson, foreclosure

• Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Don Minix, foreclosure

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you