Jan. 23
• Christy Michelle Whitson v. Brandon Travis Whitson, domestic and family
• Leonard Robbie Chadwell v. Monica Maxine Chadwell, domestic and family
• Laura Ann Walden v. Timothy David Walden, domestic and family
Jan. 24
• Ford Motor Credit Company v. Ciara D. Barton, contract
• Galaxy Intern Purchasing, LLC v. James Chadwell, contract
• MCLP Asset Company, Inc. v. Michelle Lynn Sizemore, et al; foreclosure
• Tanner Michael Chaney v. Katelyn Napier, custody
• Glen Brett Morgan v. Jessica Burdine, custody
Jan. 25
• Ashley C. Slusher v. Cameron Slusher, domestic and family
• Credit Acceptance Corp v. Amanda Grubb, et al; contract
• Kenneth Holland v. Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc., et al; property rights
• Shenay Ferguson v. James Combs, domestic and family
• Mary Jane Boggs v. Timmy Sizemore, et al; foreclosure
• American Express National Bank v. Rosemary Ebertshauser, debt collection
• Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. Jonathan B. Wombles, et al; foreclosure
Jan. 26
• Nicholas Dean Napier v. Kimberly Kayla Nicole Napier, domestic and family
• Justin Butler v. Kristina Butler, domestic and family
• James P. Grant Jr. v. Cora Waddle, et al; automobile claim
• Freddi Denny v. Benjamin Stargel, automobile claim
• Lauren Napier v. Dustin Napier, domestic and family
• Jonathan Roberts v. Coty Bechtol, domestic and family
• Sheila Marie McNew v. Mallory Elizabeth McNew, domestic and family
Jan. 27
• Discover Bank v. Stella F. Baker, contract
• Ford Motor Credit Company LLC, formerly known as Ford v. Chuck Slone, et al; contract
• Carl G. Estep v. Neil T. Short, et al; automobile claim
• Tri-Co.Wood Preserving, Inc. v. Nicolas Ramsey, debt collection
• Collin Baker v. Shavona Baker, domestic and family
Jan. 29
• Nancy Bailey v. Samantha Martin, et al; automobile claim
Jan. 30
• James Matthew Neal, et al v. Nathaniel Edmondson, et al; custody
Jan. 31
• Loancare LLC v. Rebecca K. Hammons, et al; foreclosure
• American Express National Bank v. Joshua Boggs, debt collection
• Earnest Carr v. Aleisha Carr, domestic and family
• Donald Edward Mullins v. Angela Renee Mullins, et al; custody
• Katherine Osborne, et al v. Bridget Evans, custody
Feb. 1
• Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Charles Hammn, individually and as executor of Estate of Sharon Riley, et al; foreclosure
• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Nathaniel Williams, automobile claim
• Stidham Cabinet Inc. v. Steve Jeffers, et al; contract
• Advantage Trailer Leasing LLC v. Kevin Sizemore, contract
Feb. 2
• Discover Bank v. Ronee E. Napier, contract
• Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Michael Ray Bunch Jr., et al; foreclosure
• Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. v. Jeffrey Spencer, debt collection
• Donald Micah Cox v. Amanda Cox, domestic and family
• Jessica R. Wilson v. Rondal Wilson II; domestic and family
• James Paul Roark v. Tasha Lynn Roark, domestic and family
• Ashley Parker v. E. C. Porter Store Inc., premises liability
Feb. 3
• Pennymac Loan Servicing LLC v. Patricia Oliver, et al; foreclosure
• Deere & Company, et al v. Ronnie Dale Chadwell, debt collection
• Cherilyn K. Meeker v. Leigh A. Gamble, et al; automobile claim
• Linda O’Hara, Administratrix of Estate of Paul O’Hara, et al v. Laurel County Corrections; medical malpractice
• James Z. Burgett v. Jyll R. Burgett, domestic and family
Feb. 6
• Amy Amelia Garland v. James Anthony Miller, custody
• Billy Phelps v. Kayla Thomas, custody
• CLD Training Services and Consulting Inc. v. Artie F. Bourque, contract
• Discover Bank v. Janice M. Floyd, debt collection
• Velocity Investments, LLC v. Beverly Smith, contract
• Danny Engle v. Melissa Engle, domestic and family
Feb. 8
• Discover Bank v. Nancy McCravey, debt collection
• Tara Cottongim v. Carli Burton Pitman, et al; custody
• Capital One, N.A. v. Lindsy R. Riley, debt collection
• J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, National Association v. Unknown Spouse of David M. Chadwell Jr., et al; foreclosure
