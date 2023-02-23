Sentinel logo

Jan. 23

• Christy Michelle Whitson v. Brandon Travis Whitson, domestic and family

• Leonard Robbie Chadwell v. Monica Maxine Chadwell, domestic and family

• Laura Ann Walden v. Timothy David Walden, domestic and family

Jan. 24

• Ford Motor Credit Company v. Ciara D. Barton, contract

• Galaxy Intern Purchasing, LLC v. James Chadwell, contract

• MCLP Asset Company, Inc. v. Michelle Lynn Sizemore, et al; foreclosure

• Tanner Michael Chaney v. Katelyn Napier, custody

• Glen Brett Morgan v. Jessica Burdine, custody

Jan. 25

• Ashley C. Slusher v. Cameron Slusher, domestic and family

• Credit Acceptance Corp v. Amanda Grubb, et al; contract

• Kenneth Holland v. Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc., et al; property rights

• Shenay Ferguson v. James Combs, domestic and family

• Mary Jane Boggs v. Timmy Sizemore, et al; foreclosure

• American Express National Bank v. Rosemary Ebertshauser, debt collection

• Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. Jonathan B. Wombles, et al; foreclosure

Jan. 26

• Nicholas Dean Napier v. Kimberly Kayla Nicole Napier, domestic and family

• Justin Butler v. Kristina Butler, domestic and family

• James P. Grant Jr. v. Cora Waddle, et al; automobile claim

• Freddi Denny v. Benjamin Stargel, automobile claim

• Lauren Napier v. Dustin Napier, domestic and family

• Jonathan Roberts v. Coty Bechtol, domestic and family

• Sheila Marie McNew v. Mallory Elizabeth McNew, domestic and family

Jan. 27

• Discover Bank v. Stella F. Baker, contract

• Ford Motor Credit Company LLC, formerly known as Ford v. Chuck Slone, et al; contract

• Carl G. Estep v. Neil T. Short, et al; automobile claim

• Tri-Co.Wood Preserving, Inc. v. Nicolas Ramsey, debt collection

• Collin Baker v. Shavona Baker, domestic and family

Jan. 29

• Nancy Bailey v. Samantha Martin, et al; automobile claim

Jan. 30

• James Matthew Neal, et al v. Nathaniel Edmondson, et al; custody

Jan. 31

• Loancare LLC v. Rebecca K. Hammons, et al; foreclosure

• American Express National Bank v. Joshua Boggs, debt collection

• Earnest Carr v. Aleisha Carr, domestic and family

• Donald Edward Mullins v. Angela Renee Mullins, et al; custody

• Katherine Osborne, et al v. Bridget Evans, custody

Feb. 1

• Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Charles Hammn, individually and as executor of Estate of Sharon Riley, et al; foreclosure

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Nathaniel Williams, automobile claim

• Stidham Cabinet Inc. v. Steve Jeffers, et al; contract

• Advantage Trailer Leasing LLC v. Kevin Sizemore, contract

Feb. 2

• Discover Bank v. Ronee E. Napier, contract

• Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Michael Ray Bunch Jr., et al; foreclosure

• Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. v. Jeffrey Spencer, debt collection

• Donald Micah Cox v. Amanda Cox, domestic and family

• Jessica R. Wilson v. Rondal Wilson II; domestic and family

• James Paul Roark v. Tasha Lynn Roark, domestic and family

• Ashley Parker v. E. C. Porter Store Inc., premises liability

Feb. 3

• Pennymac Loan Servicing LLC v. Patricia Oliver, et al; foreclosure

• Deere & Company, et al v. Ronnie Dale Chadwell, debt collection

• Cherilyn K. Meeker v. Leigh A. Gamble, et al; automobile claim

• Linda O’Hara, Administratrix of Estate of Paul O’Hara, et al v. Laurel County Corrections; medical malpractice

• James Z. Burgett v. Jyll R. Burgett, domestic and family

Feb. 6

• Amy Amelia Garland v. James Anthony Miller, custody

• Billy Phelps v. Kayla Thomas, custody

• CLD Training Services and Consulting Inc. v. Artie F. Bourque, contract

• Discover Bank v. Janice M. Floyd, debt collection

• Velocity Investments, LLC v. Beverly Smith, contract

• Danny Engle v. Melissa Engle, domestic and family

Feb. 8

• Discover Bank v. Nancy McCravey, debt collection

• Tara Cottongim v. Carli Burton Pitman, et al; custody

• Capital One, N.A. v. Lindsy R. Riley, debt collection

• J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, National Association v. Unknown Spouse of David M. Chadwell Jr., et al; foreclosure

