Jan. 9
• Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. William B. Banks, et al; contract
• Timothy Younker, et al v. Cedar Holler Cabins and Sheds LLC, contract
Jan. 10
• Autovest, L.L.C. v. Tina House, debt collection
• Jeremy Ream v. Sharon Inman, custody
• Credit Corp Solutions, Inc. v. Andrea Tennille, debt collection
Jan. 11
• OneMain Financial Group, LLC v. Dustin R. Lunsford, contract
• Penny Ramsey v. Nicholas Ramsey, domestic and family
Jan. 12
• Brandy Jo Sparks v. Leandra Sparks, domestic and family
• Tidewater Finance Co., Doing Business As (DBA) Tidewater Motors v. Travis E. Combs, contract
• Amanda Jean Garland v. Jeremy Douglas Garland, domestic and family
Jan. 13
• Synchrony Bank v. Melissa J. Langford, debt collection
• First National Bank of Omaha v. Sherri Burkhart, other
• Sunrise Automotive, LLC v. Ronnie M. Hutton, property damage
• Sarah Kathleen Ellis v. Preston Chris Ellis, domestic and family
