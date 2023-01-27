Sentinel logo

Jan. 9

• Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. William B. Banks, et al; contract

• Timothy Younker, et al v. Cedar Holler Cabins and Sheds LLC, contract

Jan. 10

• Autovest, L.L.C. v. Tina House, debt collection

• Jeremy Ream v. Sharon Inman, custody

• Credit Corp Solutions, Inc. v. Andrea Tennille, debt collection

Jan. 11

• OneMain Financial Group, LLC v. Dustin R. Lunsford, contract

• Penny Ramsey v. Nicholas Ramsey, domestic and family

Jan. 12

• Brandy Jo Sparks v. Leandra Sparks, domestic and family

• Tidewater Finance Co., Doing Business As (DBA) Tidewater Motors v. Travis E. Combs, contract

• Amanda Jean Garland v. Jeremy Douglas Garland, domestic and family

Jan. 13

• Synchrony Bank v. Melissa J. Langford, debt collection

• First National Bank of Omaha v. Sherri Burkhart, other

• Sunrise Automotive, LLC v. Ronnie M. Hutton, property damage

• Sarah Kathleen Ellis v. Preston Chris Ellis, domestic and family

