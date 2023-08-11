Sentinel logo

July 10

• OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Robert H. Kraft III; contract

• Jefferey Davis, et al v, State Farm Fire and Casualty Company; property damage

• Donelia Joyce Halcomb v. London Travel Plaza LLC; premises liability

• Synchrony Bank v. Yvonne H. McDaniel, debt collection

• Hank Leforce v. Linda Leforce, domestic and family

July 11

• Capital One N.A. v. Gary C. Hayre; debt collection

• Sean Curry v. Peggy Boggs, et al; foreclosure

• Roy C. Blankenship v. Travis Taylor, et al; automobile claim

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Burnett Little; debt collection

July 12

• Teres Brock, et al v. Cynthia McGargish, et al; automobile claim

• Capital One N.A. v. Linda C. Mattingly, debt colletion

• Tina Doan v. Charles Doan, domestic and family

• Willadene Chandler v. Corrine Crystal Hann, et al; foreclosure

• Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Martha Hinkle, et al; foreclosure

July 13

• Catherine Marie Morrow v. Kelly Jo Morrow, domestic and family

• Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Donald Causey, et al; debt collection

• Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Bryan Helton; debt collection

• Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Barry G. Smith, debt collection

July 14

• Malcomb Carr, et al v. Nathan Grimes, et al; automobile claim

• Kayleigh Rayann Couch v. Devon Scott Weaver, domestic and family

• Allison Westerfield v. Jamie Lee Westerfield, domestic and family

July 17

• Brad Mallory v. Brittany Ann May, custody

• Timothy Scott Crusenberry v. Kristen Nicole Crusenberry, other

• DJ Mortgage Capital Inc. v. Mary Jane Robinson, foreclosure

July 18

• Mariner Finance LLC v. Abbie Angel, et al; debt collection

July 19

• James Robert Gray v. Courtney Lynn Allen, custody

• L&N Federal Credit Union v. Tamatha Scott, et al; foreclosure

• Discover Bank v. Steve R. Johnson; contract

July 20

• U.S. Bank National Association v. Gary L. Crank, debt collection

• Kelsey Guidi v. Dusty Harris, domestic and family

• Cindi Wagers v. Joseph D. Christian, et al; automobile claim

July 21

• Glenn Toney, et al v. Zachary Mark Caldwell, et al; custody

• Mid South Capital Partners LP v. Carolyn Gadd, et al; foreclosure

• Etna Faye Jones v. Ernest Ryan Vanover, et al; property rights

• Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Jonathan D. Parms, et al; foreclosure

• Karen Webb v. Walmart Inc., et al; premises liability

July 24

• Kevin Richard Gilbert v. Jaya Ann Gilbert, domestic and family

• Suzanne Philpot v. Matthew Noe, custody

July 25

• Baptist Healthcare Systems Inc., et al v. Billy D. Simpson, other

• Christina Smith v. Justin A. Lambdin, other

• H. Bryan Barton v. Alaska Gulf Coast Adventures Inc., et al; contract

