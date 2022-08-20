Sentinel logo

July 26

• Triple T Limited Liability Company v. Wood Creek Water District; property rights

July 27

• Cavalry SPV1, LLC v. Charles E. McGeorge; contract

• Dawnita Aquilar Rivera v. Thomas Lawson, et al; custody

• Alyssa Jill Ball v. Timothy Edward Ball; domestic and family

July 28

• Nellie Sue Goodin v. Barry Tyler Goodin; domestic and family

• Kristen Baker v. Joshua Baker; domestic and family

• James Keith Hogan, et al v. Cedar Hollow Cabins and Sheds; contract

• Freedom Mortgage Corp v. Danny Ray Fredericks as administrator of the Estate of Lola Mae Fredericks; foreclosure

• Forcht Bank N.A. v. Michael R. North, et al; contract

July 29

• Monica Broughton, et al v. CHI Saint Joseph Health London; medical malpractice

• Leigh Ann Baker v. Jill Davis, et al; auto claim

• Charlene Young Ely, et al v. Saint Joseph Health Systems Inc.; medical malpractice

• Discover Bank v. Phyllis A. Baker; debt collection

• Megan Nicole Herald v. Mandy Carolyn Smith; custody

Aug. 1

• Gregory Bateman v. Amanda Rader; domestic and family

• Daniel Mack Collier v. Brooke Sullivan; custody

• Angelica D. Cunagin v. Trenton L. Cunagin; domestic and family

Aug. 2

• Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Rebecca Day; debt collection

• Meghan Jackson v. Shane Lee Jackson; domestic and family

• Bret Watkins, et al v. Ami Watkins, et al; fraud

Aug. 3

• Revecca Slone v. Dollar General Partners; other

• Kayla Burkhart v. Jacob Sansone; custody

• Carlos Rodriguez v. Lisa Sturdivant; auto claim

• Natasha Bowling, et al v. Eco-Tech USA LLC; auto claim

Aug. 4

• Andrew James Kerr v. Tearle Sowders, et al; property rights

• Emily B. Wyan v. Kevin L. Wyan; domestic and family

• Karen Roderick v. Eric Bustos; domestic and family

• Jason Martin v. Kimberly Bosworth; custody

• Mariner Finance, LLC v. Sharon J. Hanson; other

Aug. 5

• Carolyn Kern v. Progressive Direct Insurance Company; other

• J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp v. Tommy F. Johnston; foreclosure

• Autovest L.L.C. v. Haley Russell; debt collection

• Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Angela Kristine Burke, et al; foreclosure

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you