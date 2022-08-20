July 26
• Triple T Limited Liability Company v. Wood Creek Water District; property rights
July 27
• Cavalry SPV1, LLC v. Charles E. McGeorge; contract
• Dawnita Aquilar Rivera v. Thomas Lawson, et al; custody
• Alyssa Jill Ball v. Timothy Edward Ball; domestic and family
July 28
• Nellie Sue Goodin v. Barry Tyler Goodin; domestic and family
• Kristen Baker v. Joshua Baker; domestic and family
• James Keith Hogan, et al v. Cedar Hollow Cabins and Sheds; contract
• Freedom Mortgage Corp v. Danny Ray Fredericks as administrator of the Estate of Lola Mae Fredericks; foreclosure
• Forcht Bank N.A. v. Michael R. North, et al; contract
July 29
• Monica Broughton, et al v. CHI Saint Joseph Health London; medical malpractice
• Leigh Ann Baker v. Jill Davis, et al; auto claim
• Charlene Young Ely, et al v. Saint Joseph Health Systems Inc.; medical malpractice
• Discover Bank v. Phyllis A. Baker; debt collection
• Megan Nicole Herald v. Mandy Carolyn Smith; custody
Aug. 1
• Gregory Bateman v. Amanda Rader; domestic and family
• Daniel Mack Collier v. Brooke Sullivan; custody
• Angelica D. Cunagin v. Trenton L. Cunagin; domestic and family
Aug. 2
• Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Rebecca Day; debt collection
• Meghan Jackson v. Shane Lee Jackson; domestic and family
• Bret Watkins, et al v. Ami Watkins, et al; fraud
Aug. 3
• Revecca Slone v. Dollar General Partners; other
• Kayla Burkhart v. Jacob Sansone; custody
• Carlos Rodriguez v. Lisa Sturdivant; auto claim
• Natasha Bowling, et al v. Eco-Tech USA LLC; auto claim
Aug. 4
• Andrew James Kerr v. Tearle Sowders, et al; property rights
• Emily B. Wyan v. Kevin L. Wyan; domestic and family
• Karen Roderick v. Eric Bustos; domestic and family
• Jason Martin v. Kimberly Bosworth; custody
• Mariner Finance, LLC v. Sharon J. Hanson; other
Aug. 5
• Carolyn Kern v. Progressive Direct Insurance Company; other
• J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp v. Tommy F. Johnston; foreclosure
• Autovest L.L.C. v. Haley Russell; debt collection
• Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Angela Kristine Burke, et al; foreclosure
