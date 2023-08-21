July 26
• Commonwealth of Kentucky, CHFS (Cabinet of Health and Family Services), Elizabeth Hancock v. Justin Hancock; other
• Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Chris M. Wagers, contract
• Westwood Pressure Washing LLC v. Gempcap Development LLC, debt collection
• Yadira Angelica Marie Diaz v. Christian Tyler Vitela, domestic and family
• Jan Bryant v. Camping World, et al; premises liability
• Reiser Wells v. Bombarder Recreational Products Inc., et al; product liability
• Jason Keith Back v. Brittany Michelle Back, domestic and family
July 27
• Wood Finance Inc., doing business as (DBA) Premier Acceptance v. Derek Feltner, contract
• LVNV Funding LLC v. Braxton Howard, contract
• Priscilla Smith-Williams v. Eva Marlene Smith-Williams, domestic and family
• Ashley White v. Jimmy White, domestic and family
• Delores Lynn Aguilar v. Rolando Carrasco Aguilar, domestic and family
• Laurel Grocery Company LLC v. Salyersville IGA LLC, et al; debt collection
• Laurel Grocery Company LLC v. Frenchburg Market LLC, et al; debt collection
July 28
• Lesa M. Kaiser v. Michael D. Kaiser, domestic and family
• Dustan Lee Roedel v. Rachel Michelle Roedel, domestic and family
• Darren Tuggle v. Gilligan and Mundt McIntyre Inc., other
July 31
• Midland Credit Management Inc. v. William J. Scaggs, automobile claim
• Deon Glover v. Franklin Allen, et al; automobile claim
• Matthew Love v. Robin Nelson, et al; custody
• Tammy Hutton v. Charles Hutton, domestic and family
Aug. 1
• Verna Hampton, et al v. St. Joseph Healthcare Systems Inc., medical malpractice
• Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Melinda Grubb, debt collection
• Austin Spradlin v. Halia Crabtree, domestic and family
• Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Angelo Manganaro, property damage
• John Hite v. Go Time Restaurants LLC, employee dispute
• VO2 Tax Service LLC v. Michael Toothman, et al; foreclosure
• Clayton H. Campbell v. State Auto, contract
• Joshua David Patterson v. Miranda Dawn Patterson, domestic and family
• L&N Federal Credit Union v. Cassandra Kay Estep, foreclosure
