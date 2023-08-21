Sentinel logo

July 26

• Commonwealth of Kentucky, CHFS (Cabinet of Health and Family Services), Elizabeth Hancock v. Justin Hancock; other

• Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Chris M. Wagers, contract

• Westwood Pressure Washing LLC v. Gempcap Development LLC, debt collection

• Yadira Angelica Marie Diaz v. Christian Tyler Vitela, domestic and family

• Jan Bryant v. Camping World, et al; premises liability

• Reiser Wells v. Bombarder Recreational Products Inc., et al; product liability

• Jason Keith Back v. Brittany Michelle Back, domestic and family

July 27

• Wood Finance Inc., doing business as (DBA) Premier Acceptance v. Derek Feltner, contract

• LVNV Funding LLC v. Braxton Howard, contract

• Priscilla Smith-Williams v. Eva Marlene Smith-Williams, domestic and family

• Ashley White v. Jimmy White, domestic and family

• Delores Lynn Aguilar v. Rolando Carrasco Aguilar, domestic and family

• Laurel Grocery Company LLC v. Salyersville IGA LLC, et al; debt collection

• Laurel Grocery Company LLC v. Frenchburg Market LLC, et al; debt collection

July 28

• Lesa M. Kaiser v. Michael D. Kaiser, domestic and family

• Dustan Lee Roedel v. Rachel Michelle Roedel, domestic and family

• Darren Tuggle v. Gilligan and Mundt McIntyre Inc., other

July 31

• Midland Credit Management Inc. v. William J. Scaggs, automobile claim

• Deon Glover v. Franklin Allen, et al; automobile claim

• Matthew Love v. Robin Nelson, et al; custody

• Tammy Hutton v. Charles Hutton, domestic and family

Aug. 1

• Verna Hampton, et al v. St. Joseph Healthcare Systems Inc., medical malpractice

• Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Melinda Grubb, debt collection

• Austin Spradlin v. Halia Crabtree, domestic and family

• Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Angelo Manganaro, property damage

• John Hite v. Go Time Restaurants LLC, employee dispute

• VO2 Tax Service LLC v. Michael Toothman, et al; foreclosure

• Clayton H. Campbell v. State Auto, contract

• Joshua David Patterson v. Miranda Dawn Patterson, domestic and family

• L&N Federal Credit Union v. Cassandra Kay Estep, foreclosure

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you