July 3
• Keli Eileen Tuttle v. Michael Shane Tuttle, domestic and family
July 5
• Coop Plumbing LLC v. Clifford Murphy, et al; foreclosure
• Mariner Finance LLC v. Kelly Helton, debt collection
• Taylor Mincey v. Jack Mincey, domestic and family
• Reva Anna Southard v. Robert David Southard, domestic and family
July 6
• Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Casey Napier, et al; foreclosure
• Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation v. Ricky Milby, contract
• Michael Gilbert v Rachel Gilbert, custody
• Barclays Bank Delaware v. Jonathan Valdez, debt collection
July 7
• OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Cameron A. Caldwell, contract
• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Cynthia Masters, debt collection
• Bank of America N. A. v. Lina C. Brown, debt collection
• Hellen Corcoran v. Derrick Lee, et al; automobile claim
• Terri Johnson v. Richard Pounders, et al; automobile claim
