July 3

• Keli Eileen Tuttle v. Michael Shane Tuttle, domestic and family

July 5

• Coop Plumbing LLC v. Clifford Murphy, et al; foreclosure

• Mariner Finance LLC v. Kelly Helton, debt collection

• Taylor Mincey v. Jack Mincey, domestic and family

• Reva Anna Southard v. Robert David Southard, domestic and family

July 6

• Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Casey Napier, et al; foreclosure

• Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation v. Ricky Milby, contract

• Michael Gilbert v Rachel Gilbert, custody

• Barclays Bank Delaware v. Jonathan Valdez, debt collection

July 7

• OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Cameron A. Caldwell, contract

• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Cynthia Masters, debt collection

• Bank of America N. A. v. Lina C. Brown, debt collection

• Hellen Corcoran v. Derrick Lee, et al; automobile claim

• Terri Johnson v. Richard Pounders, et al; automobile claim

