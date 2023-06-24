Sentinel logo

June 1

• Jaron Dewhurst v. Lori Tannruether, custody

• Jonathan D. King v. Emily Turner, domestic and family

• Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC v. Angela D. Vickers, et al; foreclosure

• Lesa Colleen Davis v. Barbara Mariah Johnston, et al; custody

• Helen Geneva Garland v. Julie Cassandra Garland, domestic and family

June 2

• PNC Bank, National Association v. Robert M. Owens, et al; debt collection

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Steven Wade Hall, property damage

• Cody Crawby v. Unknown Heirs of Brenda S. Grubb, et al; foreclosure

• Misty Coffey v. The Kroger Company, et al; premises liability

• Ashley Gerstein v. Justin Wills, custody

June 5

• Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. v. Alex Wagers, et al; contract

• Rebecca Buckles v. William Buckles, domestic and family

June 6

• Discover Bank v. Shannon D. Hill, contract

• Keith Eugene Mays v. Lisa Carol Mays, domestic and family

• Brenda Noe v. Con Steven Noe, domestic and family

June 7

• Discover Bank v. Rosemary Ebertshauser, contract

• Synchrony Bank v. Shelley Collins, debt collection

