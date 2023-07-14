Sentinel logo

June 21

• Tyler Lee Boyer v. Bridgette Loren Miracle, domestic and family

• Elizabeth Ann Warrick v. Seth Donovan Warrick, domestic and family

• Lana Cook, et al v. Stephanie Collett, visitation rights

June 22

• Twila Bryant, et al v. Tyler N. Lewis, et al; automobile claim

• Christina Faye Corder v. James Nathan Corder, domestic and family

• LVNV Funding LLC v. Michael A. Bundy, debt collection

• Wintrust Mortgage v. Phillip Bradley et al; foreclosure

• Synchrony Bank v. Sydney Fawbush, debt collection

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Billy F. Debacher, debt collection

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Sarah Fernandez, debt collection

• Capital One, N.A. v. Tharon R. McCravey, debt collection

June 23

• Phil Jurgensen, et al v. Josue Pagan, et al; property rights

• James C. Smith v. Dana Nichole Eversole, domestic and family

June 26

• Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Wesley D. Morgan, debt collection

June 27

• Rose Etta Harris v. Camping World LLC, et al; premises liability

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Alexis Ventura, property damage

• Samantha Nicole Wilson v. Austin Phillip Wilson, domestic and family

• Central Bank & Trust Company v. Raleigh J. Strunk, debt collection

• Shirley Carolyn Baker v. Torie Hampton, property rights

• Brian Bigelow v. Melissa Thomas, et al; automobile claim

June 28

• Samantha Brooke Napier v. Michael Taylor Evans, domestic and family

• LVNV Funding LLC v. Michael A. Bundy, contract

• The Bank of New York Mellon v. Shelia Napier, foreclosure

• Garrett Pennington, et al v. Wade Garrett, et al; automobile claim

June 29

• Mona Thompson v. Timothy Thompson, domestic and family

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Conda Lynne E. Jones, property damage

June 30

• Donnie Gill, et al v. Jeffrey Johnson, et al; automobile claim

• Stacie Smith v. Andrew Wells, domestic and family

