June 21
• Tyler Lee Boyer v. Bridgette Loren Miracle, domestic and family
• Elizabeth Ann Warrick v. Seth Donovan Warrick, domestic and family
• Lana Cook, et al v. Stephanie Collett, visitation rights
June 22
• Twila Bryant, et al v. Tyler N. Lewis, et al; automobile claim
• Christina Faye Corder v. James Nathan Corder, domestic and family
• LVNV Funding LLC v. Michael A. Bundy, debt collection
• Wintrust Mortgage v. Phillip Bradley et al; foreclosure
• Synchrony Bank v. Sydney Fawbush, debt collection
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Billy F. Debacher, debt collection
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Sarah Fernandez, debt collection
• Capital One, N.A. v. Tharon R. McCravey, debt collection
June 23
• Phil Jurgensen, et al v. Josue Pagan, et al; property rights
• James C. Smith v. Dana Nichole Eversole, domestic and family
June 26
• Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Wesley D. Morgan, debt collection
June 27
• Rose Etta Harris v. Camping World LLC, et al; premises liability
• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Alexis Ventura, property damage
• Samantha Nicole Wilson v. Austin Phillip Wilson, domestic and family
• Central Bank & Trust Company v. Raleigh J. Strunk, debt collection
• Shirley Carolyn Baker v. Torie Hampton, property rights
• Brian Bigelow v. Melissa Thomas, et al; automobile claim
June 28
• Samantha Brooke Napier v. Michael Taylor Evans, domestic and family
• LVNV Funding LLC v. Michael A. Bundy, contract
• The Bank of New York Mellon v. Shelia Napier, foreclosure
• Garrett Pennington, et al v. Wade Garrett, et al; automobile claim
June 29
• Mona Thompson v. Timothy Thompson, domestic and family
• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Conda Lynne E. Jones, property damage
June 30
• Donnie Gill, et al v. Jeffrey Johnson, et al; automobile claim
• Stacie Smith v. Andrew Wells, domestic and family
